Samsung’s Bespoke refrigerator gets a bigger screen and Google Photos integration

At CES 2023, you can find a little bit of everything when it comes to new tech, and Samsung is no stranger to that concept. The company is debuting a few new Bespoke kitchen appliances at the show, including a refrigerator with a a 32-inch screen and Google Photos integration.

It’s called the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub Plus (an absolute mouthful, I know). The fridge gets Samsung’s new four-door Bespoke design language with a simple aesthetic and all the food storage technology you could ask for. But that’s not the big draw: it’s the 32-inch screen on the front.

Samsung’s new Family Hub Plus offers even more control over your smart home, including integration with Samsung TV Plus and Google Photos. | Photo: Samsung

Samsung slapped a 32-inch, bezel-less Full HD display on the front that’s about twice as large as previous models. It uses the company’s Family Hub software experience to take advantage of the extra space, as well as two new integrations: Samsung TV Plus and Google Photos.

With the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator, you can watch free TV through Samsung’s TV Plus app (in both full-screen and picture-in-picture modes) which is typically found on phones and tablets. Meanwhile, Google Photos integration means you can have a rolling slideshow of your photo library on your fridge while you’re not using it, similar to a smart home display. Of course, you also get all the other smart refrigerator advantages like monitoring cooking times, checking what you’re low in stock, and checking the status of other appliances in your kitchen.

Samsung’s new Bespoke Side-by-Side refrigerator. | Photo: Samsung

Speaking of other appliances, Samsung is also introducing a new Bespoke Side-by-Side refrigerator with a flat, minimalist design and customizable front panel (available in either glass or stainless steel). The fridge capitalizes on its design and food storage technology like Optimal Fresh Zone Plus and Active Fresh Filter (helping to keep food fresher and eliminate bacteria), SmartThings AI Energy Mode to optimize energy savings, Auto Open Door, a Beverage Center for easy access to a water dispenser and AutoFill Water Pitcher with Infuser, and a dual ice maker.

A look at Samsung’s Bespoke AI Oven, which will launch in North America this year.

There’s also a new Bespoke AI Oven that features a new AI Pro Cooking system to monitor the food you’re preparing and recommend temperature and time settings. It uses an internal camera and artificial intelligence to detect what kind of food you’re cooking, help to avoid burning it, and notify you on your smartphone when it’s done. The oven ties into Samsung’s larger cooking and health measures that can help you stay on track when dieting by recommending meal options based on the ingredients you have at home.

The Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator will launch in the first half of 2023 in North America and Korea. The Bespoke Side-by-Side Refrigerator will launch in the first quarter of this year in the United States, while a Bespoke Top-Mounted Freezer Refrigerator will land in Thailand in March before rolling out to the rest of the world. Finally, the Bespoke AI Oven will launch in North America in the third quarter of 2023. It’s already available in Europe.