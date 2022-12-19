OnePlus will introduce its first flagship smartphone of 2023 on February 7th. That’s the day the company will host its Cloud 11 event in New Delhi, India to unveil the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The title of the event traces back to the age-old noun “cloud 9” and gives it a twist by saying the new technologies OnePlus is including with these new devices will send users off to “cloud 11.”

Here’s the OnePlus 11. | Source: OnLeaks / GadgetGang

By the looks of it, I’m not sure the OnePlus 11 will do that by itself, but it seems like a solid 2023 flagship nonetheless. Leaked renders suggest the phone will come with a huge camera housing on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom. A big “Hasselblad” word mark can be found in the middle, which more than likely means OnePlus will be partnering with the legacy photography brand for color science tuning and post-processing for the OnePlus 11’s cameras.

The display is said to be a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a Quad HD+ resolution, which is notably sharper than the 1080p panel on the OnePlus 10 Pro from last year. Inside, the phone will ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging (a bit slower than the 125W charging on the OnePlus 10T), and UFS 4.0 storage. The display will also house an embedded fingerprint scanner and a 16MP selfie camera in a hole-punch cutout.

Oh, and there’s an alert slider. After it disappeared on the 10T, OnePlus is expected to include it once again with the OnePlus 11.

Renders of OnePlus’ upcoming Buds Pro 2. | Source: 91Mobiles

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have been able to avoid leaks a bit better than the OnePlus 11, but they haven’t been exempt from them. Renders of the new earbuds surfaced, showcasing a design language similar to the original OnePlus Buds Pro. Rumor has it the earbuds will boast 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters, the LHDC 4.0 high-resolution codec, and up to six hours of listening time on a charge. I assume they’ll also come with active noise cancellation, although there hasn’t been a lot of heresy about it.