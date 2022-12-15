Oppo cranks up the quality with new Find N2 and Find N2 Flip foldables

The world of folding phones is getting even more interesting. Today, Oppo announced its two latest foldables: the Find N2, a successor to the original Find N, and its all-new Find N2 Flip. Both phones are positioned to compete specifically with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, respectively, along with other foldables like Huawei’s Mate X2 and Motorola’s Razr 3.

The Find N2, which experienced a pretty hefty leak just a few days ago, takes the Find N and improves it in pretty much every conceivable way. Oppo is using a new carbon fiber underframe for the foldable display that’ll help make it more durable, while the second-generation flexion hinge will make opening the device feel smoother. Oppo says the Find N2 can withstand up to 400,000 folds, which is twice as many as the Find N.

The device is also very light for being a foldable, weighing in at 233 grams. That’s in stark contrast to the Z Fold 4 which weighs 263 grams. It’s a combination of lighter materials (like the faux leather backplate) and the fact the Find N2 is physically smaller than the Z Fold 4. According to Oppo, it’s the “lightest horizontal foldable” you can buy.

The 5.54-inch cover display remains as passport-esque as ever, while the 7.1-inch 9:8.4 1792×1920 remains ideal for watching videos (and reading thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate). Oppo says it was able to make the crease in the middle less visible than it was on the Find N which, despite not meaning the crease it completely gone, is a step in the right direction. When open, the Find N2 is 7.4mm thin, which adds to the unobtrusiveness of this foldable.

Inside, Oppo is using a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. There’s a 4,520mAh battery inside that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, but there’s unfortunately no wireless charging. On the back, there are three cameras: a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Two 32MP selfie cameras are also on the Find N2, each in hole-punch cutouts and living at the top of each display. They each work with Oppo’s MariSilicon X imaging neural processor and have been tuned by Hasselblad.

The other new foldable from Oppo will probably get the most attention considering it’s an entirely new type of device for the company. The Find N2 Flip takes on a clamshell form factor, synonymous with the Galaxy Z Flip series, with a 6.8-inch 1080p 120Hz display inside. It’s also rated for 400,000 folds and boasts an ultra-thin glass coating for durability. Meanwhile, the 3.26-inch cover display is touted as the largest on any flipping foldable, dwarfing the 1.9-inch cover screen on the Z Flip 4. It’s also mounted vertically instead of horizontally for an easier time taking selfies with the rear camera.

The Find N2 Flip is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, as well as 8-16GB of RAM depending on which model you buy. You also get 256GB or 512GB of storage, a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging, and dual SIM dual 5G standby support. There’s a 50MP f/1.8 main camera on the back paired with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, while the selfie camera is 32MP. All three are also tuned by Hasselblad.

Both the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip come with ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. Oppo says it worked on the split-screen multitasking for the Find N2, so apps should work a bit better than they did on the first Find N.

Oppo will release the Find N2 in China on December 23rd starting at 7,999 yuan (or about $1,150). Meanwhile, the Find N2 Flip will start at 5,999 yuan (around $860) and launch in China on December 30th. Oppo says the Flip will receive an international launch in the future which is exciting for pretty much everyone except North American customers. Hopefully, OnePlus takes a few plays from Oppo for its first round of foldables so those in the west can play with these form factors.