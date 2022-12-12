The OnePlus 10T launched back in September to mixed reviews. I was one of the few to give it a good one because of just how fast it is, especially when it comes to charging. If you’re someone who managed to pick it up, I’ve got some good news: Android 13 is on its way.

OnePlus 10T owners who participated in OnePlus’ open beta program for the update have started receiving the stable version of the software on their devices. OnePlus confirmed in a forum post that everyone else will soon begin receiving Android 13, although it’s unclear exactly when that’ll happen. I checked on my 10T review unit and I haven’t gotten it yet. Luckily, it seems that it’s an international rollout which includes North America.

The biggest change to OxygenOS as a part of Android 13 is the new UI. OnePlus is implementing its new “Aquamorphic Design” theme which completely redesigns the interface on the 10T. I’ve toyed around with it on my OnePlus 10 Pro, and I must admit, none of my early thoughts in an August edition of Legendary Scoop were changed or shifted. It’s a very drastic change of pace from a company who famously got its start by including clean, minimalistic Android experiences on their devices.

The rest of the system is as you’d expect. Android 13 brings improved efficiency and security, upgrades to notifications, better control over app permissions, and more. I’ve included the full release notes for the update below.

To check and see if you’ve gotten the update, head to Settings > About device and tap the “Up to date” banner at the top. That’ll trigger your 10T to scan for a new update. If you see one, hit “Download and install” and you’ll start the process of running Android 13.

OnePlus 10T Android 13 update changelog