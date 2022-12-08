Google Pixel Fold OnLeaks back and inner
Google Pixel Fold leaks again in new renders, this time with dimensions and specs

The phone will likely be bigger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, while making the inner screen wider.

Max Buondonno
It definitely looks like Google is releasing a foldable Pixel in 2023. After the renders we got in November from Jon Prosser and Ian Zelbo, Steve Hemmerstoffer of OnLeaks (in conjunction with Howtoisolve) has published a fresh round of renders depicting the Pixel Fold in all its glory. They look similar to the ones from FrontPageTech, but there’s more: OnLeaks is also providing specs and dimensions.

According to OnLeaks, the Pixel Fold will measure in at 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm (or 8.3mm if you account for the camera bump). This compares to other foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung, which measures in at 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm. That means the Pixel Fold will likely take after the Oppo Find N and offer a wider viewing experience when you unfold the 7.69-inch inner display, making it more suitable for watching videos and using tablet apps. The 5.79-inch cover screen will also be wider than the 6.2-inch cover screen on the Z Fold 4.

Google Pixel Fold OnLeaks back and front
Google Pixel Fold OnLeaks renders flat
Source: OnLeaks / Howtoisolve.com

The renders further confirm that the inner display will have bezels above and beneath it, while a large camera bar will sit on the back. There will be selfie cameras above the inner screen and in a hole-punch on the cover, a USB-C port will be used for charging, and stereo speakers will flank the top and bottom. OnLeaks says the phone will ship with a Tensor G2 processor, around 12GB of RAM, and mmWave 5G support. It’ll come in either silver or black, cost $1,799 (as previously confirmed by FrontPageTech), and launch in May 2023.

Overall, the Pixel Fold is shaping up to be an interesting device. I have no idea if it’ll be any good (duh, I haven’t used it yet), but if these renders and Google’s history of excellent software are any indication, we might be in for a real treat with this device.

