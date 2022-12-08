If you just picked up Samsung’s $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 4 or plan to buy it in the near future, chances are you’ll want a case. Let me repeat: this phone costs $1,799 (at the very least, mind you). Protecting your investment is standard practice with any gadget of this caliber, especially one that can physically fold in half.
I reviewed the Z Fold 4 when it came out, and I found it to be one of the most impressive smartphones I’ve ever used. With its gorgeous Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, fast performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, solid triple camera system, long-lasting battery, and amazing multitasking abilities, this is one of the best phones you can buy and Samsung’s greatest Galaxy Z Fold yet.
Given the form factor, making a good case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be challenging, but there are a few manufacturers that have done an excellent job at crafting some great options. Here’s a rundown of 10 of them that I recommend strapping to your Z Fold 4.
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases
Samsung’s Standing Cover case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a good default case if you just need something to add a little protection. It covers the back of the device and adds a raised bezel to the cover display. It also comes with an S Pen with a dedicated slot on the back, which can then be swapped for a kickstand. Yeah, it’s kind of expensive at $89.99, but at least you get some decent functional versatility out of it.
If you want to protect your Z Fold 4 against drops, tumbles into your backpack, and everyday life, Spigen’s Slim Armor Pro is a great choice. It completely covers the phone with shock-resistant material and air cushion corners, as well as protection for the hinge to avoid scratches. It’ll add a bit of chunkiness to your Fold 4, but it’s worth it given the amount of protection you get.
Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is known for providing extreme drop protection with their cases, and their Civilian case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is no different. It’s been MIL-STD 810G drop-test certified, boasts an impact-resistant exoskeleton, shock-absorbing panels, and hinge protection. It’s beefy protection in a relatively sleek package.
If you’re looking for a simple clear case for your Galaxy Z Fold 4, I highly recommend Spigen’s Air Skin. They always deliver high-quality clear cases that don’t yellow over time. Plus, they’re slim and fit perfectly. I have one for my Z Fold 4 and it’s awesome.
Adding a touch of class to your Galaxy Z Fold 4 is as easy as picking up Samsung’s own Leather Cover. It’s by far the best leather case you can get for the phone, from its fit and finish to the quality of the leather itself (which is real, by the way). It’s available in a couple of colors and isn’t over priced.
Wallet cases can be hard to master given how much versatility needs to be built into them, but Belemay has been doing it right for years at this point, and its case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is no exception. With a classic folio design, plenty of slots for cards and cash, a slot for an S Pen, and kickstand functionality, it’s the best wallet case you can find for this foldable.
If you’re looking for a case that comes with a built-in screen protector, the Unicorn Beetle case from Supcase will do the trick. The screen protector further seals off your Galaxy Z Fold 4 from the outside world to increase protection around the display, while the rest of the case is as durable as you’d expect – MIL-STD 810G certification for drop protection, reinforced corners to aid against impact, and a bundled belt clip gives you somewhere to put it. Plus, there’s a kickstand on the back to prop it up and enjoy some content.
Not adding a ton of bulk to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a tricky thing to accomplish, especially if you still want protect it against drops and the ebbs and flows of everyday life. In my research, I’ve found the Thin Flex Series from OtterBox handles this the best. Not only is it relatively skinny and gets out of the way, but it also offers military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD 810G like many other cases). The best part? It’s pretty affordable.
Samsung’s official Slim Standing Cover Case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 remains the best standing case you can get for the device. Not only does it come with a super sleek design, but the entire back panel doubles as a kickstand so you can reliably prop it up and watch videos hands-free. If all you’re looking for is to add a little grip and extra functionality to your Z Fold 4, this is the case to get.
The S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be the perfect accessory for such a large-screened device, but if there’s one major issue with it, it’s the fact that the Z Fold 4 doesn’t give you somewhere to store it when you’re done using it. If that’s a top priority for you while shopping for a new case, you’ll want to check out Spigen’s excellent Thin Fit P case. Not only is it thin and gives you extra drop protection, but it also tacks on a slot for the S Pen right on the side.
Why trust this guide?
Each time I write one of these product roundups, I spend hours analyzing dozens of products from various retailers and utilize my 7+ years of technology journalism expertise. I’ll never recommend a product I wouldn’t consider purchasing myself, and I won’t promote products I’m paid to advertise without full disclosure.
