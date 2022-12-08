AccessoriesGadget Guides

If you just picked up Samsung’s $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 4 or plan to buy it in the near future, chances are you’ll want a case. Let me repeat: this phone costs $1,799 (at the very least, mind you). Protecting your investment is standard practice with any gadget of this caliber, especially one that can physically fold in half.

I reviewed the Z Fold 4 when it came out, and I found it to be one of the most impressive smartphones I’ve ever used. With its gorgeous Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, fast performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, solid triple camera system, long-lasting battery, and amazing multitasking abilities, this is one of the best phones you can buy and Samsung’s greatest Galaxy Z Fold yet.

Given the form factor, making a good case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be challenging, but there are a few manufacturers that have done an excellent job at crafting some great options. Here’s a rundown of 10 of them that I recommend strapping to your Z Fold 4.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen

Samsung’s first-party slim case gets you a kickstand and an S Pen
$89.99

Samsung’s Standing Cover case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a good default case if you just need something to add a little protection. It covers the back of the device and adds a raised bezel to the cover display. It also comes with an S Pen with a dedicated slot on the back, which can then be swapped for a kickstand. Yeah, it’s kind of expensive at $89.99, but at least you get some decent functional versatility out of it.

Sale

Spigen Slim Armor Pro [Hinge Protection]

For 360-degree protection against drops and other damage
$89.99
$94.99

If you want to protect your Z Fold 4 against drops, tumbles into your backpack, and everyday life, Spigen’s Slim Armor Pro is a great choice. It completely covers the phone with shock-resistant material and air cushion corners, as well as protection for the hinge to avoid scratches. It’ll add a bit of chunkiness to your Fold 4, but it’s worth it given the amount of protection you get.

UAG Civilian Sleek Ultra-Thin Shock-Absorbent Protective Cover

Military-grade drop protection and a sleek look
$59.95

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is known for providing extreme drop protection with their cases, and their Civilian case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is no different. It’s been MIL-STD 810G drop-test certified, boasts an impact-resistant exoskeleton, shock-absorbing panels, and hinge protection. It’s beefy protection in a relatively sleek package.

Spigen Air Skin (Crystal Clear)

Best clear case for the Z Fold 4
$29.99

If you’re looking for a simple clear case for your Galaxy Z Fold 4, I highly recommend Spigen’s Air Skin. They always deliver high-quality clear cases that don’t yellow over time. Plus, they’re slim and fit perfectly. I have one for my Z Fold 4 and it’s awesome.

Sale

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leather Cover

Best leather case for the Z Fold 4
$54.99
$79.99

Adding a touch of class to your Galaxy Z Fold 4 is as easy as picking up Samsung’s own Leather Cover. It’s by far the best leather case you can get for the phone, from its fit and finish to the quality of the leather itself (which is real, by the way). It’s available in a couple of colors and isn’t over priced.

Belemay Case with S Pen Holder & Card Holder

For those who like to carry everything all at once
$39.99

Wallet cases can be hard to master given how much versatility needs to be built into them, but Belemay has been doing it right for years at this point, and its case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is no exception. With a classic folio design, plenty of slots for cards and cash, a slot for an S Pen, and kickstand functionality, it’s the best wallet case you can find for this foldable.

Sale

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Case w/ Built-in Screen Protector & Kickstand

Best rugged case with a built-in screen protector
$55.99
$67.99

If you’re looking for a case that comes with a built-in screen protector, the Unicorn Beetle case from Supcase will do the trick. The screen protector further seals off your Galaxy Z Fold 4 from the outside world to increase protection around the display, while the rest of the case is as durable as you’d expect – MIL-STD 810G certification for drop protection, reinforced corners to aid against impact, and a bundled belt clip gives you somewhere to put it. Plus, there’s a kickstand on the back to prop it up and enjoy some content.

Sale

OtterBox Thin Flex Series Case

A slim case with a lot of built-in protection
$37.63
$59.95

Not adding a ton of bulk to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a tricky thing to accomplish, especially if you still want protect it against drops and the ebbs and flows of everyday life. In my research, I’ve found the Thin Flex Series from OtterBox handles this the best. Not only is it relatively skinny and gets out of the way, but it also offers military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD 810G like many other cases). The best part? It’s pretty affordable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Slim Standing Cover Case

Best standing case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4
$49.99

Samsung’s official Slim Standing Cover Case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 remains the best standing case you can get for the device. Not only does it come with a super sleek design, but the entire back panel doubles as a kickstand so you can reliably prop it up and watch videos hands-free. If all you’re looking for is to add a little grip and extra functionality to your Z Fold 4, this is the case to get.

Spigen Thin Fit P Case

A perfect go-to if all you need is somewhere to put your S Pen
$69.99

The S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be the perfect accessory for such a large-screened device, but if there’s one major issue with it, it’s the fact that the Z Fold 4 doesn’t give you somewhere to store it when you’re done using it. If that’s a top priority for you while shopping for a new case, you’ll want to check out Spigen’s excellent Thin Fit P case. Not only is it thin and gives you extra drop protection, but it also tacks on a slot for the S Pen right on the side.

Why trust this guide?

Each time I write one of these product roundups, I spend hours analyzing dozens of products from various retailers and utilize my 7+ years of technology journalism expertise. I’ll never recommend a product I wouldn’t consider purchasing myself, and I won’t promote products I’m paid to advertise without full disclosure.

