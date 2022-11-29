The first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphone is already selling for over $2,700 on eBay

I guess there’s a lot of people who are dying to get their hands on the first smartphone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Over on eBay, the Vivo X90 Pro Plus is already retailing for well above its asking price of ￥6499, or roughly $910. Listings for preorders of the device are ranging from about $1,650 to a whopping $2,750. Even the less expensive (and Dimensity 9200-powered) X90 Pro is retailing for hundreds more than the price Vivo set.

An eBay listing for the Vivo X90 Pro Plus with 512GB of storage, retailing for well over its asking price. | Screenshot: Max Buondonno

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm’s newest flagship chip for 2023 Android devices, is said to offer notable improvements over the 8 Gen 1. It boasts 35 percent faster performance, 45 percent better graphics, 4x improvements in AI, new camera tricks, OLED burn-in protection, and more. Given how the X90 Pro Plus is the first to pack the new processor, it’s no wonder people are clamoring to get their hands on it and driving up the price.

Of course, the story doesn’t end at the chipset when it comes to the X90 Pro Plus. Vivo includes a 6.78-inch 3200×1440 AMOLED 120Hz display, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,700mAh battery. There are four cameras on the back with an astonishing one-inch 50.3MP lens, a 64MP periscope telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, a 48MP ultra-wide 114-degree lens, and a 50MP standard telephoto. It’s powered by Android 13, boasts stereo speakers, and offers 80W wired charging (zero to 100 percent in 33 minutes) and 50W fast wireless charging. Overall, there’s no denying this phone is a beast. (Plus, it looks amazing.)

The eBay listings seem to be for the global version of the X90 Pro Plus, which means it’ll work on a wider variety of carriers and ship with the Funtouch skin on top of Android. In the US, the device should work on most 4G connections, but you’ll be out of luck when it comes to 5G.

The X90 Pro Plus is scheduled to go on sale in the coming weeks.