Black Friday sales seem to kick in earlier and earlier every year, with every major retailer throwing their hat in the ring in some way well before Black Friday actually arrives. Amazon is famous for being one of the retailers that pioneered early Black Friday deals, with the company launching various sales well before you can even think about buying your Thanksgiving turkey.

This year, that’s no different. Amazon has a plethora of amazing deals in tech that are guaranteed to save you some serious cash (an even nicer perk this year considering the record levels of inflation we’re dealing with). There are deals on new smartphones, tablets, laptops, e-readers, smart home devices, accessories, and more.

Here are 30 of the best deals on tech you can find at Amazon this Black Friday.

Black Friday tech deals at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 $228.00 $348.00 Sony’s last-gen WH-1000XM4 headphones are on sale for $120 off, which is by far one of the best deals out there this Black Friday. Why? Because these headphones still perform as if Sony released them yesterday. They offer excellent sound quality, amazing noise cancelation, 40-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and fantastic comfort. Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5 $348.00 $399.00 If you’d like to give the gift of Sony’s latest headphones, the WH-1000XM5, you can pick them up for a solid $51.99 off their original price. The cans come with even better sound quality than the XM4s and the same great ANC, plus a more modern design. Amazon

Amazon Kindle Oasis $184.99 $279.99 Amazon’s Kindle Oasis is on sale for $95 off this Black Friday. It’s the e-reader I own and use every time I want to read a new book. The 7-inch display is pin-sharp and backlit, the device is IPX8 water resistant, it comes with Bluetooth so you can play audiobooks from Audible, and its design makes long reading sessions comfortable. Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $94.99 $139.99 The Kindle Paperwhite is the best all-around Kindle you can buy with a 6-inch screen, backlight, USB-C port for charging, and water resistance. It’s on sale for Black Friday for $45 off, which makes it a great deal for anyone on your gift list that loves to read. Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd-gen) $69.99 $129.99 The larger Echo Show 8 is on sale for $60 off. It’s the perfect companion for anyone’s smart home is primarily centered around Amazon Alexa. You can control all of your smart home gadgets, watch content from various streaming platforms, get recipes in the kitchen, and more. Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 (2022) $39.99 $59.99 Amazon’s latest Fire 7 tablet is on sale for $20 off for Black Friday. It’s a great deal on a tablet that’s an easy pick-up for anyone on your gift list. The 7-inch screen is perfectly suitable for watching movies and reading books, it lasts up to 10 hours on a full charge, and you can configure it with up to 32GB of storage. Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) $74.99 $149.99 The Fire HD 10 tablet is down $75 for Black Friday. It boasts a 10.1-inch Full HD display that’s 10 percent brighter than the previous generation, faster performance thanks to more RAM, a 12-hour battery, and all of the Amazon Fire tablet goodness like Kindle books and Prime perks. Amazon

Amazon Echo (4th-gen) $49.99 $99.99 Looking for a premium smart home speaker? Amazon has its latest Echo speaker for $50 off. It’s perfect for interacting with Alexa to control all of your smart home gadgets, as well as pairing with your Fire TV for even better audio while watching your favorite movie or TV show. Amazon

Withings ScanWatch $239.96 $299.95 The ScanWatch is by far the best hybrid smartwatch you can buy. It offers a traditional analog watch design with a premium stainless steel body, while also packing in all of the leash features you’d expect in a traditional fitness tracker. The display that sits below the 60-minute marker can show you notifications, fitness tracking data, and more. It’s on sale for $59.99 off. Amazon

Google Pixel 7 $499.00 $599.00 Google’s excellent Pixel 7 smartphone is down $100 for Black Friday, which makes it one of the best values in the entire Android smartphone market. It comes with a beautiful 6.3-inch display, an excellent 50MP camera, Google’s Tensor G2 processor, a long-lasting battery, and the cleanest version of Android 13 you’ll find. Amazon

Google Pixel 6a $299.00 $449.00 The budget-friendly Pixel 6a is even cheaper for Black Friday at $150 off. It offers one of the greatest blends of specs you’ll find in a phone at this price point, including Google’s flagship Tensor chip, a solid 12.2MP camera, all-day battery life, a fast and zippy version of Android, and an excellent design. Amazon

OnePlus 10 Pro $549.99 $799.99 The OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus’ flagship smartphone for 2022, is down $250 for Black Friday. It’s a big savings on a smartphone that checks a lot of boxes. It has solid cameras, a great 6.7-inch 120Hz screen, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the HyperBoost Gaming Engine, and 65W SuperVOOC charging. Amazon

OnePlus Nord N20 5G $229.99 $299.99 OnePlus’ Nord N20 5G is $70 cheaper this Black Friday. It’s one of my favorite budget Android phones that I’ve ever tested, all thanks to its gorgeous 6.43-inch AMOLED display and long-lasting 4,500mAh battery. Plus, it’s plenty speedy, the cameras aren’t too shabby, and there’s 33W fast charging. Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) $799.99 $999.00 Apple’s MacBook Air from 2020 might not look like the 2022 version, but it’s still a plenty capable machine powered by the awesome M1 chip. The 13-inch Retina display is as beautiful as ever, Touch ID ass convenient security, and there’s 8GB of RAM which should be enough for most people. It’s $200 off for Black Friday. Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 2021) $1,599.99 $1,999.00 My favorite laptop of all time, the 2021 MacBook Pro powered by the M1 Pro chip, is on sale for $400 off. For the price, you get a stunning 14-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, incredible performance, all-day battery life, amazing speakers, MagSafe, Thunderbolt 4, an SD card slot, an improved keyboard, and much more. Amazon

JBL Charge 4 waterproof speaker $99.95 $149.95 Wanna jam out wherever you are with some killer audio? JBL’s popular Charge 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $50 off this Black Friday. It offers IPX7 water resistance, up to 20 hours of playtime, a durable fabric design, and amazing sound quality. Amazon

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Fire TV $299.99 $519.99 Need a new TV? Amazon’s 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Fire TV is on sale for $220 off. This television ships with brilliant 4K picture with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus compatibility. It ships with an Alexa Voice Remote, Fire TV OS, and three HDMI ports. Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM4 $178.00 $279.99 The WF-1000XM4s from Sony are widely regarded as having the best ANC you can get in a pair of wireless earbuds. Coupled with excellent sound quality and a premium design, they’re a steal for $101.99 off this Black Friday. Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $89.99 $149.99 Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale for $60 off this Black Friday. These are some of my favorite mid-range wireless earbuds thanks to their great audio quality, solid active noise cancellation, and super-comfortable design. If you’re shopping for someone who uses an Android or Samsung phone, these buds will make a great gift. Amazon

Anker 633 MagGo Magnetic Battery $59.99 $79.99 Anker’s 633 MagGo Magnetic Battery is on sale for $20 off. It’s the perfect battery pack for iPhone users since it attaches to the back via MagSafe and wirelessly charges your device, all without the need for a single cable. It’s a 10,000mAh battery so it’ll last you a few charges, and it comes in three colors. Amazon

Shure SM7B Vocal Dynamic Microphone $359.00 $499.00 If you’re planning on starting a podcast or regularly record a lot of audio, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal. Amazon has the Shure SM7B Vocal Dynamic Microphone on sale for $140 off this Black Friday, which means you can get the microphone that hundreds of podcasters and artists use on a daily basis to create at one of the best prices it’s ever sold for. Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Wired $39.99 $64.99 If you’ve wanted to upgrade your doorbell to one with a security camera, you’ll want to jump on this deal. Ring’s Video Doorbell Wired is on sale for $25. It packs all the essentials you need in a video doorbell in a sleek and compact package. A perfect addition to anyone’s doorstep. Amazon

Fezibo Heigh Adjustable Electric Standing Desk $199.99 $329.99 An electronic standing desk is a perfect way to ensure you divvy up the time you spend sitting and standing during the day while you work thanks to its convenient motorized height adjustment controls. Fezibo’s desk is on sale for $130 off. Amazon

Apple iPad (9th-generation) $269.99 $329.99 Apple’s 9th-generation iPad is the most basic iPad you can buy, and it’s on sale for $60 off. It’s far from a bad device, mind you, since it’s still plenty powerful to handle anything you throw at it. The 10.2-inch screen is also a good size, there’s a Touch ID/Home button on the bottom, and it’s cheap enough to be passed around an entire household without worrying about it breaking. Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro $149.95 $249.95 The Powerbeats Pro are widely regarded as some of the best for working out with, and they’re on sale for $100 off this Black Friday. If there’s a fitness buff on your gift list, give them these buds. They’re sweat resistant, offer up to nine hours of listening time, and ship with adjustable ear loops so they remain in place no matter how hard you go at the gym. Amazon

Bose TV Speaker soundbar $199.00 $279.00 Need an upgrade in your entertainment space? Amazon has the Bose TV Speaker soundbar on sale for $80 off. It’s a straightforward soundbar with wide, natural sound that relies on two angled full-range drivers for a more realistic, spatial audio experience. You can connect it to your TV optical audio or HDMI, it ships with a remote control in the box, and it has Bluetooth built-in so you can play content from your phone or tablet with ease. Amazon

Samsung 65-inch Q90T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV $1,099.99 $2,079.99 Samsung’s excellent Q90T Series 65-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV is on sale at a pretty steep discount. During Black Friday, you can get it for $998 off. It’s one of Samsung’s prettiest TVs it currently sells all thanks to its vibrant picture quality, advanced Quantum Processor 4K, and 120Hz refresh rate support for gaming. Amazon

Anker PowerCore 10,000mAh Portable Charger $16.99 $29.99 You can’t go wrong with the gift of a portable charger, and this option from Anker is a stellar pickup at $13 off. Its 10,000mAh cell can last up to four full charge cycles (depending on what kind of phone you have), and it includes an indicator light so you know how much charge you have left. Amazon

Why trust this guide?

Each time I write one of these product roundups, I spend hours analyzing dozens of products from various retailers and utilize my 7+ years of technology journalism expertise. I’ll never recommend a product I wouldn’t consider purchasing myself, and I won’t promote products I’m paid to advertise without full disclosure.

Disclosure: Matridox has affiliate partnerships with some retailers and may earn commissions through affiliate links. This does not influence editorial content in any way.