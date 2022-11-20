This year’s Black Friday deals are in full effect as we inch closer to November 25th, and there’s been a lot of solid deals in the world of tech. Best Buy, one of the juggernauts in consumer technology retail, is going pretty crazy this year with deals, and there’s a little something for everyone.

Best Buy is slashing prices on basically everything from laptops, tablets, and TVs to smart home devices, smartwatches, and appliances. Below, I’ve rounded up 22 of the best deals I could find that’ll make for great gifts this holiday season.

Here’s 22 of the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy.

Black Friday deals at Best Buy: TVs

Hisense 55-inch R6G Series 4K Smart Roku TV $239.99 $309.99 You can save $70 on this already affordable Hisense 55-inch Roku TV. It offers 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support, all of the streaming apps compatible with Roku, and more. Best Buy

TCL 50-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV $249.99 $339.99 TCL’s excellent 4 Series 50-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for $90 off this Black Friday, and in exchange, you get a solid television with great picture quality, HDR support, a voice remote, and more. Plus, you can pick between Roku or Google TV. Best Buy

Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $379.99 $549.99 For $170 off, you can get Insignia’s 65-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV which is by far one of the best deals this Black Friday. The 65-inch TV runs on Amazon’s Fire TV OS and packs Alexa support, DTS Studio Sound, Apple AirPlay compatibility, HDR, HDMI ARC and eARC, and more. Plus, Best Buy throws in a free Echo Dot (3rd-generation). Best Buy

LG 70-inch UP7070 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $549.99 $649.99 You can get $100 off LG’s big 70-inch UP7070 Series 4K UHD television this Black Friday. The TV packs HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming, a quad-core processor, webOS, and Apple AirPlay 2 integration. It’s a great choice if you’ve wanted to get something bigger for your living room and wanna save some cash for other gifts on your list. Best Buy

Amazon 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $749.99 $1,099.99 Best Buy is knocking off $350 from the excellent 75-inch Amazon Omni Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. Powered by Fire TV OS, the television features Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Digital Plus, and HDMI eARC support. It can be controlled with your voice via Alexa and integrates all the streaming services you can think of. Best Buy

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV $999.99 $1,499.99 If you’ve wanted to get your hands on Samsung’s fancy The Frame TV, now’s your chance. You can save $500 on the 55-inch model which gets you a 4K QLED panel, Quantum HDR, Samsung’s Tizen software experience, and more. Since it’s part of the Frame series, you’ll also get Art Mode (which turns your TV into an art exhibit), a matte finish, and a customizable bezel to match your home’s decor. Best Buy

Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A80J Series 4K OLED TV $999.99 $1,899.99 This deal is definitely one of the best on my list. You can save $900 on Sony’s 55-inch Bravia XR A80J Series 4K OLED television, which delivers excellent picture quality thanks to the OLED panel, Sony’s XR 4K upscaling, advanced color support, and powerful processor. It comes with Google TV for one of the best smart TV experiences, and there’s also Acoustic Surface Audio+, 120fps support for gaming, and and a three-way multi-position stand for improved flexibility. Best Buy

LG 65-inch C2 4K UHD OLED Smart TV $1,699.99 $2,099.99 The high-end 65-inch LG C2 Series 4K UHD OLED Smart TV is on sale for $400 this Black Friday. The TV offers some of the best picture quality you’ll find on the market with near perfect black levels, LG’s Brightness Booster, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility, HDR with Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, Dolby Vision IQ, and the α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K to power it all. The TV comes with webOS that integrates every popular streaming service, and there’s a Magic Remote included. Best Buy

Black Friday deals at Best Buy: Laptops and tablets

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 2021) $1,599.00 $1,999.00 My favorite MacBook, the 14-inch 2021 MacBook Pro, is on sale this Black Friday for $400 off. You get 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and Apple’s astonishing M1 Pro processor. You also get a beautiful 14-inch mini-LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a top-notch keyboard and trackpad, excellent battery life, and some of the best speakers ever on a laptop. This is a great pick-up for anyone who wants one of the best computing experiences money can buy. Best Buy

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 2021) $1,999.00 $2,499.00 For fans of larger laptops, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is $500 off with an M1 Pro processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It’s the same laptop as the 14-inch model but with a larger 16-inch display, slightly longer battery life, and even better speakers. Again, it’s a great pick-up, especially during Black Friday with these prices. Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) $1,049.00 $1,199.00 Apple’s redesigned MacBook Air with M2 processor is down $150 for Black Friday. It’s by far the best MacBook Air Apple’s ever released with a much more powerful processor, an almost-bezel-free 13.6-inch display, improved keyboard, better speakers, and higher-quality FaceTime camera. This model gets you 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which is enough for most people, but you can always spec it out and still save cash. Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) $799.00 $999.00 If you’re looking for a new MacBook and want to save even more money, Best Buy is taking $200 off the original M1-powered MacBook Air from 2020. This is still a speedy little machine by today’s standards, even though it doesn’t have the most modern design or specifications. The 13.3-inch display is perfectly suitable, battery life is still great, and there are a handful of colors to pick from. This model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 $799.99 $899.99 Best Buy is shaving off $100 from the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4’s price. Now starting at $799, the latest Surface Laptop comes with a 13.5-inch touchscreen, an AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of RAM. It’s powered by Windows 11 and ships with a fancy Alcantara-covered keyboard deck. Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 $899.99 $1,349.99 The last-gen Surface Pro 8 is on sale for $450 off. For the price, you get a beautiful 13-inch 120Hz display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and Windows 11. Plus, a keyboard comes in the box, which makes this a very appealing deal for anyone who needs to get a Windows user in their life something new to carry around. Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6-inch AMOLED) $1,149.99 $1,649.99 Samsung’s high-end Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is on sale for $500 off, which is quite the deal considering you get a spacious 15.6-inch AMOLED display (great for inky blacks and vibrant colors), a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The screen can flip around 360 degrees as its name implies, and since it’s a touchscreen, you can use the included stylus to doodle or sign documents. Best Buy

HP Pavilion x360 (14-inch) $499.99 $829.99 Another great 2-in-1 Windows 11 laptop is the HP Pavilion x360 which is on sale for $330 off and brings the price below $500. For the money, you get a nice 14-inch touchscreen that can flip around 360 degrees, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also comes with Amazon Alexa built in for hands-free operation. Altogether, it’s a solid pick if you’re shopping for a Windows laptop on a budget. Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook $369.00 $499.00 If you’re shopping for a new Chromebook, I highly recommend checking out the IdeaPad Duet 5 from Lenovo. On sale for $130 off, it comes with a 13.3-inch Full HD OLED display, a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, solid battery life, and a keyboard in the box. It’s an incredible value at its normal price of $499, let alone $369. Best Buy

Apple iPad (9th-generation, 10.2-inch) $269.99 $329.99 The 9th-generation iPad, also known as the “default iPad” for a lot of people, is on sale for $60 off. The 10.2-inch iPad sticks with the same thick-bezel design as older models, as well as a Home button with Touch ID. Still, it’s a solid tablet for anyone who just wants an iPad to toss around. Best Buy

Apple iPad mini $399.99 $499.99 The redesigned iPad mini, complete with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and A15 chip, is on sale for $100 off during Black Friday at Best Buy. It’s by far one of the best compact tablets you can get thanks to its incredible performance, good screen quality, thin bezels, and USB-C connectivity. Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $549.99 $699.99 Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 is on sale for $150 off this Black Friday. It’s a great choice if you want an Android tablet that’s still powerful enough to handle a workload (if you plan to actually do work on it, of course). It sports an 11-inch 2560×1600 display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Android 12. There’s also a fingerprint reader, an 8,000mAh battery, and an S Pen in the box. Best Buy

Amazon Fire HD 10 $74.99 $149.99 Amazon’s own Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale at Best Buy for $75 off, making it one of the best tablets you can buy for under $100. It comes with Fire OS layered on Android for a very Amazon-heavy experience, a 10.1-inch Full HD display, good speakers, a quad-core processor, and 12-hour battery life. It also supports a majority of the biggest streaming platforms around, so you can enjoy all of your favorite shows and movies (along with whatever Amazon serves you). Best Buy

Black Friday deals at Best Buy: Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 $348.00 $399.99 You can save $51.99 on Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM5 headphones at Best Buy this Black Friday. These headphones are often regarded as having the best active noise cancelation on the market, and I honestly have to agree. Each time I put them on, I’m blown away with the ANC, sound quality, and comfort. Plus, the battery lasts forever. Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM4 $228.00 $349.99 The previous-generation Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are also on sale at Best Buy, this time for $121.99 off. If you don’t want to spend upwards of $300 on a new pair of headphones, then you should pick the XM4s up immediately. You won’t find better ANC, sound quality, battery life, or comfort than waht you get here at this price point. Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort 45 $249.00 $329.99 Bose’s excellent QuietComfort 45 headphones are on sale for $80 off, and in exchange, you get a set of really nice sounding headphones with great noise cancelation, comfort, and lengthy battery life. The headphones also have some of the best microphones, as well as improved voice processing over previous generations. Best Buy

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $149.99 $349.99 If there’s a Beats fan in your life, get them a pair of Studio3 headphones at a great price of $200 price. The headphones sport solid noise cancelation and great sound quality (with extra bass for hip-hop lovers), a clean design, numerous colors, and that iconic Beats logo. Plus, they pair seamlessly with Apple devices. Best Buy

Apple AirPods (2nd-generation) $99.99 $129.99 You can save $30 on Apple’s second-generation AirPods. While not the most recent, for under $100, you’re getting a very capable set of wireless earbuds with an Apple H1 chip, Siri integration, a Lightning connector, and good battery life. Best Buy

Beats Studio Buds $99.99 $149.99 The Beats Studio Buds are some of the best no-brainer wireless earbuds you can buy. I say that because of how good they sound, their battery life, the fact they come with ANC at a low price, and their identical experience across iOS and Android. You can save $50 this Black Friday at Best Buy if you pick them up. Best Buy

Sony WF-1000XM4 $178.00 $279.99 Sony’s class-leading WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale for $101.99 off, and they’re perfect for anyone on your list who likes earbuds more than traditional headphones but still want the added benefits of over-ear cans. These earbuds feature some of the best noise cancelation you can find, excellent sound quality, decent battery life, a premium design, wireless charging, and IPX4 water resistance. Best Buy

Jabra Elite 85t $139.99 $229.99 I’ve heard good things about the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds, and they’re on sale for $90 off this Black Friday. The buds sport good sound quality and ANC, customizable button controls, good battery life, IPX4 water resistance, Android and iOS compatibility, and extra silicon ear tips in the box. Best Buy

Black Friday deals at Best Buy: Smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $229.99 $279.99 Both the 40mm and 44mm versions of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 are on sale for $50 off at Best Buy, which is a nice savings on one of the best Wear OS watches you can get. It offers a great assortment of fitness features, good battery life, fast performance, and a solid software experience. If someone you know has an Android phone (or better yet, a Samsung phone), this makes for a great gift. Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $399.99 $449.99 The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Samsung’s robust smartwatch with a titanium design and advanced GPS features, is on sale for $50 off. It’s perfect for anyone in your life who enjoys the outdoors and also wants to keep tabs on their fitness. Best Buy

Google Pixel Watch $299.99 $349.99 Google’s very first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, is getting a $50 discount this Black Friday. This is, by and large, the Apple Watch for Android users that people have been asking for for years. It has excellent health features thanks to Fitbit integration, a nice screen, fast performance, decent battery life, and cellular connectivity (on some models). Best Buy

Fitbit Sense 2 $199.95 $299.95 We all probably know a Fitbit user, so why not buy them an upgrade this holiday season? The excellent Fitbit Sense 2 is on sale for $100 off at Best Buy, and it has all of the Fitbit goodness fans of the company have come to know like advanced health tracking, EKG readings, stress management scores, sleep tracking, smartphone notifications, Amazon Alexa integration, and even NFC payments with Google Wallet. Best Buy

Apple Watch SE (2nd-generation) $229.00 $249.00 Apple’s second-generation Apple Watch SE is on sale for $20 off. While that’s not the craziest discount Best Buy has, it makes the watch an even greater value considering what you get – a beautiful screen, the Series 8’s S8 processor, watchOS 9, car crash detection, improved period tracking, and more. Best Buy

Apple Watch Ultra $739.00 $799.00 Apple made a splash this year with the introduction of the Apple Watch Ultra, its first watch geared toward extreme sports and conditions. It’s on sale at Best Buy for $60 off its normal price which is a decent savings and gives you a little breathing room if you want to pick up an extra band. Best Buy

Black Friday deals at Best Buy: Smart home

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle $399.99 $599.99 Arlo’s Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle is $200 off for Black Friday at Best Buy. In it, you get three wire-free cameras with 2K resolution and color night vision, four rechargeable batteries, a dual battery charging station, three anti-theft mounts, and a security yard sign. If purchased separately, this bundle would cost $800, so it’s a pretty sweet deal if you’re looking to beef up your home security. Best Buy

Eero Pro 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System (2-pack) $299.00 $499.00 If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your home Wi-Fi setup, this deal from Eero is a great way to do so. The company’s Pro 6E Wi-Fi 6E mesh router is on sale for $200 off at Best Buy in a two-pack, which gives you up to 4,000 square feet of coverage with speeds up to 2.3Gbps. Best Buy

Google Nest Thermostat $89.99 $129.99 Google’s Nest Thermostat is on sale for $40 off for Black Friday. The thermostat can be installed in any home and connects over Wi-Fi so you can control your home’s heat and AC with your phone or voice. Best Buy

Google Nest Hub (2nd-gen) $49.99 $99.99 I love Google’s second-generation Nest Hub. It has a beautiful 7-inch screen, great speaker quality, and it comes with sleep tracking for those who don’t like to wear a tracker at night. It’s currently $50 off at Best Buy for Black Friday. Best Buy

Google Nest Cam Battery 2 Pack $239.99 $329.99 If your home is in the Google ecosystem and you’re looking to pick up some more security cameras, this bundle is for you. Right now, you can get two Nest Cam Battery security cameras for $90 off. Best Buy

Why trust this guide?

Each time I write one of these product roundups, I spend hours analyzing dozens of products from various retailers and utilize my 7+ years of technology journalism expertise. I’ll never recommend a product I wouldn’t consider purchasing myself, and I won’t promote products I’m paid to advertise without full disclosure.