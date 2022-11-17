It might be too late to buy an iPhone 14 Pro and get it by Christmas

If you were planning to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max for someone this holiday season, it might be too late. Apple’s online store is currently showing ship dates past Christmas for both devices, with many reporting December 27th as the earliest either device will arrive. Inventory is also slim at various Apple retail stores across the country. The news was first shared by CNBC.

Slipping ship dates for the new iPhones comes as no surprise. Once the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max went on sale, Apple experienced significantly more demand than they were anticipating, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus essentially underperformed in comparison. After ramping up production of both devices, the company faced another obstacle: heavy COVID-19 restrictions at a Foxconn assembly facility in Zhengzhou, China. This resulted in Apple publicly acknowledging its struggles to keep up with demand and that lower shipments and longer wait times for the devices were anticipated.

While the iPhone 14 Pro series experiences these shipping delays, the regular 14 and 14 Plus face no issues. They’re both readily available from Apple’s store, as well as third-party retailers. Mind you, authorized retail outlets do have 14 Pro models in stock, but it’s likely that they’ll sell out quickly. Apple spoke to CNN to remind customers to continue checking their local retail locations for inventory.