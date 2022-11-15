Apple is fixing the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display in iOS 16.2

One of my biggest gripes with the iPhone 14 Pro series is the limited always-on display. You can flick it on and use a dimmer version of your lock screen as an AOD, but that tends to drain your battery since the device has to show your wallpaper and notifications persistently. Many reviewers (including myself) decided to turn it off because of the battery drain, while hoping Apple would cave and let you customize it like you can on Android. In the latest iOS 16.2 beta, we’re finally getting just that (at least to an extent).

You can now disable your wallpaper and notifications on the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display in iOS 16.2. | Screenshot: Max Buondonno

Beta 3 of iOS 16.2 has begun rolling out, and the biggest new addition are two toggles that let you disable the wallpaper and notifications on the always-on display. This way, you can only show a clock, which is what many have wanted from the AOD in the first place. Granted, this is a lot less customization than what Android gives you, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Notably, widgets will continue to appear on the always-on display no matter what you do, so if you don’t want to see them, you have to remove them from your lock screen entirely.

iOS 16.2 will also carry a few other new features once it gets a public release. Freeform, a whiteboard-esque collaboration app, will be included on both iPhone and iPad through iPadOS. There’s a couple of new widgets for sleep tracking and medication reminders, a revitalized Home app with an overhauled architecture, improvements to the Weather app and Live Activities, and more. The update is expected to be released in the coming weeks to all iPhone users.