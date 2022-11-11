If you own a folding phone and live in the United States, good news: Samsung is starting to roll out Android 13 (a.k.a. One UI 5) to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. It comes after the Galaxy S22 series received the update last month.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 get Android 13

Starting this week, users began spotting the update through a notification on their Galaxy Z devices.

However, there’s one important qualification to receive the Android 13 update at this stage: you need to have been part of the One UI 5.0 beta program.

In addition to the Z series, Samsung is also rolling out Android 13 to the Galaxy A73 5G in Malaysia.

One UI 5 was initially brought to the United States through a beta program, which has now concluded. However, in order to get the stable version of Android 13 on your Z Fold 4 or Flip 4, you will have had to be a part of that program. This also means your device will need to be unlocked. It’s unclear when the update will roll out to more unlocked Z Folds and Flips or when carrier versions of the devices will be upgraded, but it’s likely that that time will come sooner than later.

Samsung didn’t introduce a total makeover of its One UI skin with Android 13, but it does offer a solid list of improvements like new theming options, redesigned widgets, better multitasking tools, slicker animations, lock screen customization, and camera app upgrades. I’ve had the beta on my Z Fold 4 for a little while, and it’s a nice upgrade. It also feels a tad bit faster, but that might be all in my head.

In addition, Samsung is furthering its Android 13 rollout overseas with the Galaxy A73 5G in Malaysia receiving One UI 5, as reported by XDA.

Other devices in the US that are getting Android 13 this month include the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21 and S20 series, Note 20 series, and some of the latest Galaxy Tabs.