Elon Musk officially owns Twitter, and he’s already making major changes

It’s official: Elon Musk is the owner of Twitter. After what can only be described as a ton of back-and-forth over the past six months as to whether he’d actually do it, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has finalized his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. The news broke in reports from The Washington Post, CNBC, and Business Insider. The deal was expected to close on Friday, October 27th (a.k.a. Musk’s deadline if he wanted to avoid a trial), but seems to have done so a bit early.

As it had clearly seemed from his remarks regarding the acquisition, Musk has taken charge very quickly at Twitter and has made several large changes. The second he was able to, Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, general counsel Sean Edgett, and chief of policy Vijaya Gadde. The New York Times reports that at least one of these executives had to be escorted by security from Twitter HQ.

Musk is also taking the company private. Tomorrow, Twitter should be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. This is a very different Twitter than it was a short month ago.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Yesterday, Musk celebrated his acquisition with an elaborate pun. He also began mingling with Twitter staffers, a group that was previously reported to be reduced by 75 percent once Musk took charge. That expectation led to an open letter addressed to Musk with pleas for increased respect, safety, protection, and dignity toward workers. Musk has since denied his lay-offs will be of that magnitude, although with his requirement that all staffers will need to return to Twitter offices and stop working remotely, those who wish to remain remote could leave, resulting in a 20 percent staff reduction.

Still, he’s already gotten rid of Twitter’s core leadership, and one can only assume more drastic shifts like that are right around the corner.

Musk has shared his plans for owning Twitter on numerous occasions, with most tying back to his idea of freeing up the platform to more opinions and perspectives. It’s especially good news for Conservatives who have been angry with Twitter’s policies over hate speech and other guidelines that led to famous accounts being suspended, including those that belonged to former president Donald Trump, Libs of Tik Tok, and The Babylon Bee, among others.

Meanwhile, many Liberals have argued that Musk’s more open approach to how speech is controlled on Twitter could lead to dangerous conspiracies, false information, and hateful rhetoric being spread across the platform and potentially lead to real-world violent actions or political consequences.

In a letter to advertisers, Musk expressed that he will avoid turning Twitter into a “free-for-all hellscape,” adding that “our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature.”

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Despite all the well-documented back-and-forth between Musk and Twitter leading up to the closing of their deal, the numerous times Musk has shared his plans for the platform, and the many guesses being hurled by countless news outlets and fellow Twitter users, this is still an Elon Musk story. There’s simply no telling what the next chapter entails for Twitter, both as a company and platform.

Perhaps it’ll start making money. After all, Twitter is famously a no-profit company, and any profit it does make tends to fly out the window as quickly as it came. Maybe it will turn into a hellscape – Elon might be Elon, but he’s human and he could screw this whole thing up. Only time will tell whether this acquisition was for the better.