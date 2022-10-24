OnePlus unveils Nord N300 5G budget phone for $228 on T-Mobile

OnePlus is expanding its line of budget Nord series smartphones with the Nord N300 5G, a T-Mobile exclusive that’ll retail for $228. The device packs a decent spec list and fast (for the price) 33W charging, as well as a 48MP main camera. It comes in two colors: Midnight or Jade.

The Nord N300 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display that, more than likely, will feel nice to use thanks to the 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you’ll find a 6-nanometer 2.4GHz MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. We usually see OnePlus use Snapdragon chips here in the United States, so it’ll interesting to see how the Dimensity 810 fairs. There’s also a measly 64GB of storage onboard which, fortunately, can be expanded via microSD card up to 1TB.

On the back, you’ll find that 48MP camera, which comes paired with a 2MP depth lens. OnePlus equipped the main shooter with Nightscape for better low-light photos, as well as electronic image stabilization.

The battery weighs in at 5,000mAh, and it should charge back up pretty quickly thanks to the 33W SuperVOOC charging. I’d like to point out that 33W is faster than what my $1,200 iPhone 14 Pro Max is capable of, so kudos to OnePlus for being able to drive down the cost of admission for fast charging.

OnePlus will launch the Nord N300 5G on November 3rd. It’ll be exclusive to T-Mobile and its sub-brand, Metro, in the United States. The device is also supposed to launch in Canada.