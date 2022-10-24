Apple increases prices of Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple One

Apple is doing something it’s never done with its streaming services: increase their subscription prices. The company has announced that Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple One will receive price increases, rating from $1 to $20 in some cases. The changes go into effect today, and current subscribers will see the new prices on their next bill.

Apple Music is the big one, with a standard Individual subscription going from $9.99/month to $10.99/month. Family subscriptions are going from $14.99 to $16.99, and Individual annual subscriptions are now $109/year instead of $99/year.

Apple TV Plus is going from $4.99/month to $6.99/month, or $69/year from $49.99/year. Apple One will go up to $16.95/month from $14.95/month for an Individual subscription, $22.95/month from $19.95/month for a Family subscription, and $32.95/month from $29.95/month for Premier.

The increased pricing is a result of more costly licensing fees Apple needs to pay to retain its catalog of content. This is especially true for Apple Music, which Apple says will also help artists earn more money per stream.

“The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music,” said an Apple spokesperson in a statement to 9to5Mac. “We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience. We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.”

It seems that price hikes are all the more common in this world of increased demand for streaming platforms. Movie and television platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ are no stranger to increasing subscription costs, while music platforms have remained relatively stagnant for years. However, with Apple Music’s shift to $10.99/month, I wouldn’t be surprised if platforms like Spotify and Amazon Music followed suit sooner than later.