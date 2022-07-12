Amazon Prime Day (2022): The best tech deals you can find

Happy Prime Day, people!
Today kicks off Amazon’s annual two-day shopping event, Prime Day, which basically serves as the Black Friday to July’s Christmas (bad analogy, I know). There are tens of thousands of products that’ll be discounted on the retailer’s website today, but just sifting through them makes it hard to find the best deals.
At least when it comes to tech, I’ve got you covered. Here’s some of the best tech deals I’ve been able to find.
Disclosure: Matridox has affiliate partnerships with some retailers and may earn commissions through affiliate links. This does not influence editorial content in any way.
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) – $279 ($120 off)
Need a new Apple Watch? The 41mm Series 7 is on sale for one of the best prices it’s ever been ticketed at: $279. That’s $120 off the original $399. It’s available in Starlight, Midnight, Green, PRODUCT(RED), and Blue. Meanwhile, the 45mm model is on sale for $309 which is also $120 off its original $429 price point. It’s available in the same finishes as the 41mm. Cellular models have also been discounted by $120 with the 41mm priced at $379 and the 45mm at $409.
Sony WH-1000XM4 – $228 ($121.99 off)
Sony’s last-gen WH-1000XM4 headphones remain the best I’ve ever used thanks to their excellent noise cancellation, fantastic sound quality, and reliable battery life. At $228, they’re an absolute steal.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – $94.99 ($45 off)
Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale from its original price of $139.99. At $94.99, you get a pretty stellar e-reading package with a bright 6.8-inch screen, a water resistant design, better performance than the last version, and a USB-C port.
Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) – $599.99 ($200 off)
If you need a new smartphone, check out Samsung’s Galaxy S22. With a 6.1-inch 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, solid camera system, and good battery, it’s a great pickup at almost any price point. During Prime Day, you can get the 128GB model for $599.99, $200 less than its original $799.99 price. If you need more storage, the 256GB model is $649.99, down from $849.99.
Samsung M8 32-inch Smart Monitor – $549.99 ($180 off)
Samsung’s 32-inch M8 4K UHD smart monitor has been getting a lot of buzz lately thanks to its high-quality screen, included webcam, and solid smart TV interface for streaming your favorite shows when you’re not working. During Prime Day, you can get it for $549.99, down $180 from its original $729.99 price. That’s one of the best deals yet for this monitor.
Updating…
