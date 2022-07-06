Apple’s redesigned MacBook Air with M2 goes on sale July 15th

Apple announced its redesigned MacBook Air powered by the M2 processor back at WWDC in June, and now, we’re finally learning when you’ll be able to buy it. The company announced today that the device will officially launch on Friday, July 15th. Preorders go up this Friday, July 8th, and the laptop will start at $1,199 for the low-end model with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM ($200 more than the older Air). It’ll go up to $2,499 for one with 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

The new M2-powered MacBook Air in all of its colors. | Photo: Apple

I’ve been seeing a lot of people’s reactions to the new Air, and it seems that this is one of the most anticipated MacBooks in recent history, almost as exciting as the M1 Pro/Max-powered MacBook Pros were last year. The redesigned form factor with its 11mm thickness and 2.7-pound weight will make it plenty portable, and the slimmer bezels around the 13.6-inch display add a more modern aesthetic than the previous-gen (and still on sale) MacBook Air.

The M2 chip is also adding some fuel to the hype fire. It’s Apple’s first second-generation processor in its efforts to switch all of its Mac computers away from Intel, so it’ll be interesting to see just how capable it will be once users get a hold of it. So far, we know it won’t match the performance of the high-end M1 Pro, Max, or Ultra, but it will provide meaningful improvements over the standard M1.

Oh, and let’s not forget two of the most important things: MagSafe is back (finally!) and there’s four different finishes to pick from including Space Gray, Silver, Starlight, and Midnight (a.k.a. The Best One).

MagSafe is back! | Photo: Apple

I’m hoping to get my hands on the new Air to give it a proper review and compare it to my 14-inch MacBook Pro, so I’ll let you know if/when that happens. In the meantime, answer me this: are you planning to buy a new MacBook Air once it goes on sale?