Samsung’s futuristic Galaxy Z Fold 3 is on sale for $1,249.99 on Amazon

Last year’s Galaxy Z lineup form Samsung offered some of the best foldables you can get, and that still reigns true today. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, for example, is a terrific gateway to the world of foldables for most people, and for those who want something more robust and functional, there’s the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3, and it’s on sale at Amazon right now for a really good price.

Over at the retailer, the unlocked Z Fold 3 with 256GB of storage can be yours for $1,249.99. That’s $550 off the original price of $1,799.99, and the discount is effective across each color including Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver. If you need more storage, the 512GB model is on sale for $1,299.99, a full $600 less than its original price, but it’s only available in Phantom Black.

For the money, you get a phone that’s still just as relevant today as it was last August when it was announced. There’s a 7.6-inch folding display on the inside and a 6.2-inch outer screen, a Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 4,400mAh battery. There’s a set of triple cameras on the back that are all 12MP, and it’s compatible with the sold-separately S Pen. There’s no charger in the box, unfortunately, so you might wanna pick one up if you decide to purchase the Z Fold 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Grab the Z Fold 3 (256GB) for $550 off at Amazon, now just $1,249.99. Buy Now (Amazon)

Disclosure: Matridox has affiliate partnerships with some retailers and may earn commissions through affiliate links. This does not influence editorial content in any way.