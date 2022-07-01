Samsung’s futuristic Galaxy Z Fold 3 is on sale for $1,249.99 on Amazon

Last year’s Galaxy Z lineup form Samsung offered some of the best foldables you can get, and that still reigns true today. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, for example, is a terrific gateway to the world of foldables for most people, and for those who want something more robust and functional, there’s the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3, and it’s on sale at Amazon right now for a really good price.
Over at the retailer, the unlocked Z Fold 3 with 256GB of storage can be yours for $1,249.99. That’s $550 off the original price of $1,799.99, and the discount is effective across each color including Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver. If you need more storage, the 512GB model is on sale for $1,299.99, a full $600 less than its original price, but it’s only available in Phantom Black.
For the money, you get a phone that’s still just as relevant today as it was last August when it was announced. There’s a 7.6-inch folding display on the inside and a 6.2-inch outer screen, a Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 4,400mAh battery. There’s a set of triple cameras on the back that are all 12MP, and it’s compatible with the sold-separately S Pen. There’s no charger in the box, unfortunately, so you might wanna pick one up if you decide to purchase the Z Fold 3.
Grab the Z Fold 3 (256GB) for $550 off at Amazon, now just $1,249.99.
More deals
- Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is offering an Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for just $0.99 with a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. Non-Prime members will pay $9.99/month for the plan, while Prime subscribers can get it for $8.99/month. For both products, you’re looking at a max price of $10.98, which is far less than the $50 it usually costs for an Echo Dot.
- Logitech’s excellent Brio 4K webcam is on sale from $199 to $138 (31% off). By far one of the most popular products during the pandemic, the webcam comes with Logitech’s RightLight 3 technology that uses HDR to balance out lighting and exposure, dual omni-directional microphones, a USB-C port for connecting to your computer, and Windows Hello integration.
- Amazon’s 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV is on sale from $599 to $299, a $300 savings. The television is powered by the company’s Fire TV software and offers HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus support. There’s also three HDMI ports with an HDMI eARC port for enhanced audio.
- Samsung’s newest 128GB EVO Plus microSD card with adapter is on sale for $16.99 for Amazon Prime members. Admittedly, it’s not much of a discount since it usually retails for $17.99, but saving any sort of money nowadays is always a good thing.
Disclosure: Matridox has affiliate partnerships with some retailers and may earn commissions through affiliate links. This does not influence editorial content in any way.