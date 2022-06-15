OnePlus is finally selling a OnePlus 10 Pro with more RAM and storage in the US

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in the United States, but in a bit of a weird way. It didn’t offer a standard OnePlus 10 alongside it (rumors indicate a phone of that caliber could be on its way) and there was only one storage configuration to pick from: 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In other markets, the company’s been offering more powerful versions of the device, and today, one of those variants is finally making its way Stateside for those who want a little extra oomph out of their smartphone.

The OnePlus 10 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage listed on OnePlus’ online store.

On its website, OnePlus is now selling the OnePlus 10 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The company lists the configuration at a price of $969, $60 more than the base model’s $899 price point. However, there’s a bit of a catch: it’s only available in Volcanic Black (Emerald Forest lovers be warned) and as an unlocked phone, with no option to buy it directly from T-Mobile.

As a reminder, the 10 Pro technically works on all three major US carriers, but you’ll only get 5G on T-Mobile and Verizon. OnePlus and AT&T have been having compatibility disputes for a while, so if you want faster data performance and you’re on AT&T, the 10 Pro really isn’t for you. It’s also worth pointing out the device doesn’t support mmWave 5G, but I can’t imagine that’ll be a dealbreaker for anyone.

Beyond the bump in storage and RAM, you’re getting the same OnePlus 10 Pro as before with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, rear triple camera system with Hasselblad tuning and pro features, 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC charging, in-display fingerprint reader, and alert slider. I reviewed the phone for CNN Underscored, and I was admittedly a bit underwhelmed with it, especially in the software department. But if you want an alternative to the Samsungs and Googles of the world, it’s worth picking up.