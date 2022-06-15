Nothing jumps ahead of leakers, unveils design of Phone (1)

Nothing is taking a page out of Google’s playbook by unveiling the design of its first phone well ahead of its scheduled event. The Nothing Phone (1) was revealed in an image posted to the company’s social media accounts, and in it is the mysterious teaser design Nothing shared during its first event printed on the back.

Leaks are harder to contain nowadays and many of you have been waiting for a long time. So here it is. This is phone (1) design.



More to come. Tune in on 12 July. https://t.co/aOqmhLylCI — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 15, 2022

While there’s nothing to talk about in regards to the front of the Phone (1) since we don’t have a picture of it, there is plenty to talk about when it comes to the back. It’s transparent, for one, which instantly makes it far more unique than a vast majority of smartphones on the market. The previously teased design is a series of light strips that surround the rear cameras and wireless charging coil, with an additional accent in the upper right corner. A mysterious logo sits in the middle, and the recycled aluminum border (as well as the rest of the internals) are white.

It’s unclear if Nothing plans to offer alternative color options for the Phone (1), so if I were to have a say in the matter, I’d ask for a black model. It would probably look sick with the light strips on.

As far as specs are concerned, Nothing is keeping them hush-hush until July 12th when we’ll learn everything about the device. That being said, the company has confirmed it’ll use a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and run on Nothing OS, a customized version of Android.

You can view the full image of the device below.