Apple’s next iPad Pro could come with an M2 chip and wireless charging

Later this year, Apple is rumored to announce a new duo of iPad Pros in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes. While no major design shift is expected, there are plenty of under-the-hood improvements that reports have been hinting at for some time. The latest to do so is Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter.

According to Gurman, the new iPad Pros will be released in September or October of this year. They’ll both be equipped with an M2 chip, the latest ARM-based processor from Apple which debuted in the redesigned MacBook Air, so performance gains should be pretty noticeable. In addition, wireless charging and upgrades to the camera system are also in the cards.

Wireless charging on the iPad has been rumored for a while now, with leaks dating back to June of last year from Gurman himself. It’s unclear how Apple would implement this in the tablet’s aluminum enclosure, but one idea seems to be switching to an all-glass design for the back.

Another way could be covering the Apple logo on the back with glass, which would also give users an easy target to attach a MagSafe charger to. 9to5Mac reported in January that Apple hit a roadblock with wireless charging and MagSafe on the iPad, and besides Gurman’s comments in his newsletter, there’s no indication that the company’s made any further progress.

The upgraded camera system could be interesting, although it’s unclear what its specs will be. It’s likely that Apple will include better sensors for improved image quality, and there’s a chance we’ll see some surprise features associated with them, perhaps in the world of augmented reality.

Previous reports have indicated the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will remain the only one between the two to get a mini-LED display, while the 11-inch will stick with LCD. The larger model will also reportedly have slimmer bezels.

Last week, reports indicated an even larger 14.1-inch iPad Pro is on its way, although it’s not expected to launch until 2023. The two smaller models will likely debut before the end of 2022.