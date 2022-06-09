The 15-inch MacBook Air is reportedly still happening, and so is a 14.1-inch iPad Pro

With every new Apple event comes a new flurry of rumors. Now that WWDC has wrapped up, the rumor mill has spun up for Apple’s other products it has lined up going into 2024, and the latest involve the upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air, a new 12-inch MacBook, upgraded 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and a strange 14.1-inch iPad Pro.

Mark Gurman’s latest report on Bloomberg details the Mac news, with the big headliner being that 15-inch Air. The new laptop was expected to arrive alongside the redesigned MacBook Air which debuted at WWDC, but there was no mention of it.

Plans have reportedly not been scrapped for the device, however, just the plans to ship it this year. According to Bloomberg, that date has shifted to next spring. The laptop will likely take on a similar form factor to the 13.6-inch Air with a notched 15-inch display, flat form factor over a wedge-shaped design, and MagSafe for charging. It’ll also be the biggest MacBook Air to ever ship.

Elsewhere in Apple’s future MacBook lineup, there’s apparently another 12-inch MacBook on the way. Reportedly arriving “at the end of 2023 or in early 2024,” the laptop will be the first Apple has shipped with a 12-inch screen since 2019. It’s unclear what improvements the company will make to the form factor, but it’s like that a new keyboard and an M-based processor are inevitable.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will reportedly get upgraded either later this year or early in 2023 with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, with the latter getting 12 CPU cores and up to 38 GPU cores (an increase over the M1 Max’s 10 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores). The laptops aren’t expected to receive any visual changes, which would make sense given their huge transformation last year.

Then there’s the rumored 14.1-inch iPad Pro. Both Gurman and Ross Young on Twitter are reporting that Apple has begun developing the device and hopes to ship it sometime in 2023. It’ll include a mini-LED display with ProMotion and be used as a showcase for the more robust features Apple is introducing in iPadOS 16, including Stage Manager.

.@DSCCRoss hearing the larger iPad Pro will be a 14.1 inch, about the same size as the smaller high-end MacBook Pro. I’d heard last year 2023 is the target https://t.co/HFmpwPhuUo. This corresponds to Stage Manager like the first iPad Pro in 2015 did to iOS 9 split screen. https://t.co/LdvpnwYBHV — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 9, 2022

I have yet to find someone who’s actually asked for a 14.1-inch iPad Pro. It’s seems that the 12.9-inch model has been widely regarded as far too big for most people, yet just the right size if you’re looking for something close to a laptop replacement. I can only imagine a 14.1-inch iPad would only be perceived as ginormous. Regardless, as of now, it looks like it’s on its way, so we’ll know eventually if it’ll be a hit.

Expect more rumors like this to pop up over the summer and into the fall as we get closer to some of their release dates.