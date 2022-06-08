Nothing is holding an event on July 12th to formerly unveil its first phone

Nothing teased its very first smartphone back in March during an event that focused primarily on its software experience. During the show, CEO and founder Carl Pei didn’t unveil any sort of hardware features or talk about its design, instead hinting that the phone will receive a proper unveiling sometime in the summer. We learned today that that time is July 12th.

The new company has confirmed an event scheduled for the 12th of next month where the Phone (1) will take the stage. Invitations for the event have tagged it “Nothing (event): Return to Instinct,” which is definitely a choice. I honestly couldn’t tell you what it means, but I guess that’ll be sorted out during the event.

As far as the Phone (1) is concerned, there hasn’t been almost any leaks pertaining to specs or design. Nothing has sent out numerous teasers on its social media accounts that elude to… something, but it’s hard to tell exactly what they all mean. Input has a great roundup of everything there is to know about the Phone (1) at the moment.

What we do know is that the device will come with wireless charging, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a transparent back with a recycled aluminum mid-frame, and no chin. It’ll run on Nothing OS, Nothing’s custom skin atop Android, and integrate with other products Nothing ships, including its ear(1) earbuds.

The Phone (1)’s launch event will begin at 11 a.m. ET on July 12th, so stay tuned for coverage.