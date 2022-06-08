Instagram now lets you pin posts and Reels on your profile

Instagram has announced a new update it’s rolling out that lets you pin posts or Reels you’ve published to your profile. The company says the feature lets you pin up to three pieces of content, and they’ll live at the top of your profile until they’re unpinned. It’s a separate feature from Story highlights which live in bubbles on your profile to preserve certain Stories you’ve posted for your audience.
The feature was announced alongside three other features coming to the platform: support for 90-second Reels, the ability to import your own audio for a Reel, and interactive stickers (like polls and emoji sliders) in Reels. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, detailed the new updates in a video.
All of the new features should start rolling out to users on both iOS and Android immediately.