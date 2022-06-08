Instagram now lets you pin posts and Reels on your profile

Instagram has announced a new update it’s rolling out that lets you pin posts or Reels you’ve published to your profile. The company says the feature lets you pin up to three pieces of content, and they’ll live at the top of your profile until they’re unpinned. It’s a separate feature from Story highlights which live in bubbles on your profile to preserve certain Stories you’ve posted for your audience.

You like it? You pin it 📌



You can now choose up to three posts or Reels to pin to the top of your profile. pic.twitter.com/9waQkueckG — Instagram (@instagram) June 7, 2022

The feature was announced alongside three other features coming to the platform: support for 90-second Reels, the ability to import your own audio for a Reel, and interactive stickers (like polls and emoji sliders) in Reels. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, detailed the new updates in a video.

📣 New Features for Creators 📣



Some fun, new features built for creators that make it easier to engage and share:



– 90-second Reels

– Import audio in Reels

– Interactive stickers in Reels

– Grid pinning



Let me know what you think👇🏼 See you next week ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/VrW5IWmWcZ June 7, 2022

All of the new features should start rolling out to users on both iOS and Android immediately.