Live: WWDC 2022 Liveblog: Apple’s big developer keynote with iOS 16, macOS 13, and more

Howdy-ho, fellow tech enthusiasts. Today’s the day Apple is hosting its annual WWDC keynote, and it looks like it’s gonna be a pretty big show. I covered most of what we’re expect in Wiretapped over the weekend, but here’s a quick recap.

iOS 16 : The next version of Apple’s iPhone operating system is expected to come with a redesigned Lock Screen with new widget features, improved notifications, redesigned stock apps, and more.

: The next version of Apple’s iPhone operating system is expected to come with a redesigned Lock Screen with new widget features, improved notifications, redesigned stock apps, and more. iPadOS 16 : The iPad is rumored to get a huge upgrade in the multitasking department with floating windows and new ways to interact with multiple apps at once, as well as a majority of the features in iOS 16.

: The iPad is rumored to get a huge upgrade in the multitasking department with floating windows and new ways to interact with multiple apps at once, as well as a majority of the features in iOS 16. macOS 13 : Reportedly called “macOS Mammoth,” it doesn’t look like Mac users will be getting much from Apple this time around. The only credible rumors floating around are a redesign of System Preferences and a few new Apple apps. That being said, Apple could always have some surprises up its sleeves.

: Reportedly called “macOS Mammoth,” it doesn’t look like Mac users will be getting much from Apple this time around. The only credible rumors floating around are a redesign of System Preferences and a few new Apple apps. That being said, Apple could always have some surprises up its sleeves. watchOS 9 : With watchOS 9, Apple is expected to introduce a new low-power mode for conserving your watch’s battery. It’s also expected to bring new fitness features like medicine reminders and more workout options, new ways to navigate the watch, and (of course) new watch faces.

: With watchOS 9, Apple is expected to introduce a new low-power mode for conserving your watch’s battery. It’s also expected to bring new fitness features like medicine reminders and more workout options, new ways to navigate the watch, and (of course) new watch faces. tvOS 16 : On the Apple TV side of things, we’re anticipating new integrations with other smart home platforms, as well as other more generalized improvements. Once again, Apple might have some surprises up its sleeves for this platform that haven’t leaked, but that seems pretty unlikely given it’s tvOS we’re talking about.

: On the Apple TV side of things, we’re anticipating new integrations with other smart home platforms, as well as other more generalized improvements. Once again, Apple might have some surprises up its sleeves for this platform that haven’t leaked, but that seems pretty unlikely given it’s tvOS we’re talking about. New Macs : There seems to be a decent chance we get new Macs today, including a redesigned MacBook Air and a new version of the Mac mini. Both will run on Apple’s rumored M2 processor which could also be unveiled today. And before you ask, no, we’re more than likely not getting a new Mac Pro with an M-based chip, at least not yet.

: There seems to be a decent chance we get new Macs today, including a redesigned MacBook Air and a new version of the Mac mini. Both will run on Apple’s rumored M2 processor which could also be unveiled today. And before you ask, no, we’re more than likely not getting a new Mac Pro with an M-based chip, at least not yet. AR: With so many rumors heating up around Apple’s augmented reality efforts and its rumored mixed reality headset, there’s a good chance the company will spend time to explain its latest efforts in this area during the keynote. However, I wouldn’t go so far as to say they’ll unveil the headset itself – they’ll more than likely do that during an in-person keynote, which this one is not.

The show kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, and I’ll be live-blogging the entire thing right here. Just scroll down a bit to read the latest from the keynote.