Apple reportedly wants the iPad to be more like a laptop, and iPadOS 16 will make that happen

It looks like Apple is finally gonna do what people have ben calling for for years: make the iPad more like a laptop than anything else. In an article from Bloomberg, Mark Gurman reports that iPadOS 16, which will be unveiled during WWDC 2022 next week, will make the device “more like a laptop and less like a phone” with “significant changes” in tow. Gurman previously reported the addition of major upgrades to the system in his newsletter over last weekend.

In his latest report, Gurman notes that Apple will include a redesigned multitasking interface, which will make opening and switching between apps easier. Apple is also going to let users resize app windows in iPadOS 16, which will instantly make it feel more Mac-like than ever. The new UI is said to expand upon the existing one which lets you run two apps side-by-side and a third as a slide-over window.

A majority of Apple’s iPads it sells now run on an M1 processor, the same chip found in the Mac which offers vastly more performance than any A-series chip iPads in the past included. With so much performance under the hood, it’s sort of ridiculous for Apple to continue limiting the software capabilities of the device, so it’s great to hear that they’ll at least be expanding in the multitasking space.

However, multitasking will just be a start for the iPad’s journey into laptop territory. Many users have also been asking for Mac-quality apps on the iPad. Things like full-blown GarageBand or Final Cut Pro shouldn’t have any issue with the hardware on the device, yet Apple continues to ship boiled-down equivalents to separate the iPad and Mac experiences even further. Hopefully, the multitasking capabilities of iPadOS 16 will just be the tip of the iceberg for what’s to come in the future.

Other updates expected at WWDC 2022 include iOS 16 with a new lock screen and Health app, improvements to Messages, and tweaks to other apps; macOS 13 with a redesigned System Preferences app; watchOS 9 with better navigation and efficiency; and tvOS 16 with expanded integration with more smart home platforms.