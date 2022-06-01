There really is no way for Google to stop Pixel leaks

During I/O 2022, Google unexpectedly announced the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro months before they’ll actually go on sale. The company’s been making similar announcements over the years, having unveiled the Pixel 6, 5, 4a 5G, and 4 well before they reached the market. This was Google’s public way of combating leaks, which have been a particularly major problem for the company who’s often highlighted as one of the most leak-prone tech companies in the industry

Unfortunately, despite both its public and internal efforts, it doesn’t look like Google will ever be able to control leaks to the extent it wants. Just weeks after we saw the phone officially, someone has surfaced real-life photographs of the Pixel 7, literally by trying to sell it on eBay.

Granted, this is a prototype of the phone, but the listing (which was originally shared on Reddit and has been taken down) seems to give us a nearly identical look at the phone as Google gave us back at I/O. The Pixel 7’s camera bar is aluminum, as previously reportedly, and there are cutouts for things like the dual cameras and LED flash. The screen has a hole-punch cutout like the Pixel 6, and the rest of the device looks more or less like its predecessor.

According to the listing, this model had 8GB of RAM in it alongside 128GB of storage, so we know that’ll be at least one of the configurations you’ll be able to buy. This particular unit is running Android 13, and it had a pretty bland-looking black finish.

What’s interesting is in the reflection on the photo above, you can see the phone the person was holding in order to take the pictures: the Pixel 7 Pro. The camera configuration gives it away since it’s so much bigger than the standard 7. However, beyond that tiny detail, there’s nothing else revealed about the more premium Pixel in these leaks.

That being said, I have to assume more leaks like this will surface over the coming months. Google usually doesn’t ship Pixel phones until October, so they have about four months to do their best to avoid them which, frankly, seems impossible.