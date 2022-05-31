Apple’s iOS 16 might be pretty significant, while iPadOS 16 could finally bring windowing

WWDC 2022 is shaping up to be a pretty significant event for the future of Apple’s operating systems. Mark Gurman is reporting, through his Power On newsletter, that iOS 16 will be a “fairly significant” upgrade for the iPhone with notable updates sprinkled across the entire OS. Meanwhile, iPadOS 16 could finally bring a multitasking feature many have been asking for: windowing.

On iOS 16, Gurman says the update will feature numerous updates to areas like notifications and (of course) messaging, which will apparently lean more into the “social network” category than ever with improvements to audio messages. There will also be major upgrades to the lock screen, something Apple has seemingly forgotten about over the past few years. Gurman highlights one of the upgrades coming to the Lock Screen includes wallpapers with “widget-like capabilities.”

Other updates will be included in areas like Health, while the new system is also expected to build in future support for an always-on display, a feature originally destined for the iPhone 13. Gurman says the feature, if it does wind up shipping, will be exclusive to this year’s iPhone 14 Pro models, so don’t expect backward compatibility with the 13.

Meanwhile, iPadOS 16 is expected to include “major changes to windowing and multitasking,” which would finally answer calls to expand the multitasking capabilities of the iPad and greatly enhance workflows. With so much raw power under the hood thanks to the M1 chip, it’s silly for Apple to not take advantage of it by letting you do things like run multiple apps at once. While it’s unclear if the multitasking experience will match that of something like macOS, it’s at least encouraging to hear that there’s potential.

Gurman also touches on other updates Apple will be making in its line of operating systems. The Apple TV’s tvOS will get more integrations with other smart home platforms, while macOS will get redesigned apps and a revamped Settings app with a UI that brings it in line with iOS and iPadOS. WatchOS will be upgraded with better navigation and a low-power mode.

Apple’s WWDC keynote is happening next Monday, June 6th, at 10 am. PT/1 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for coverage.