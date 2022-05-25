Motorola’s third-gen Razr keeps on leaking, this time in a GIF

Motorola has a new foldable Razr phone on the way, as we learned in leaked real-life images earlier this month. The device is expected to maintain most of the design of the previous Razr, minus the giant chin and plus a second camera on the back. Now, we’re getting a look at the device in-use, thanks to a GIF from legendary leaker Evan Blass.

In the GIF above, you can see someone unlock the Razr using the side-mounted fingerprint reader (notably quickly, I might add). The display then shifts to the home screen which looks like any other Android phone. Quickly afterward, the device is folded in half, and there doesn’t seem to be a visible crease. This could be due to the quality of the GIF not representing every detail of the phone, but even the screen reflections don’t seem to indicate an indentation of any sort.

The leak comes a couple of days after Motorola publicly teased its next foldable and confirmed it would be running a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. This makes the device the first Razr phone to feature flagship specs, after both the standard and 5G versions stuck with upper mid-range chipsets. Other rumored specs include up to 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 50MP main camera paired with a 13MP ultra-wide, and a Full HD+ resolution for the folding screen.

Motorola is expected to launch the new Razr phone sometime this summer, so stay tuned for more leaks as I’m sure they’re on their way.