Whelp, it looks like the Pixel Fold is on hold again

The saga of Google’s foldable Pixel phone will one day be worthy of a novel. We’ve seen the device get delayed, completely shelved, then leaked some more, then delayed, then leaked, then shelved time and time again. It’s probably one of the most anticipated folding phones of all time, which makes the waiting game even more painful for Pixel fans. And unfortunately, the latest out of Leakland seems to indicate we’ll be waiting even longer for a Pixel Fold.

According to Korean outlet The Elec, Google has once again delayed the folding Pixel phone. The reason? It’s simply not ready to ship. Ross Young, another credited leaker, corroborated the news in a tweet saying the phone was “delayed til next spring.”

Hearing from multiple sources in their supply chain that the Google foldable launch was delayed till next spring… pic.twitter.com/QXr7hhV3ZX — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 25, 2022

In all honesty, it’s not a surprise to see the Pixel Fold get delayed agai. There hasn’t been much talk surrounding a folding Pixel phone in a few months, and Google made absolutely no mention of such a device during its I/O 2022 conference where future devices like the Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet were unveiled. Spring 2023, therefore, seems like the only logical time we could expect to see a folding phone from the search giant.

Whenever that does happen, the device is expected to emulate the design of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a hotdog-style folding screen instead of the hamburger-style of the Z Flip 3. The inner screen will measure 7.57-inches while the outer will be 5.78-inches. It’ll run on some variant of Google’s Tensor processor. Hopefully, the final device uses different cameras than what rumors suggest – otherwise, it’ll include the same aging 12.2MP main shooter as the Pixel 3.