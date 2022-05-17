I feel like Google’s Pixel Buds Pro, announced at I/O 2022, could contend as some of the best wireless earbuds you can get. They seem to offer a great lineup of features like active noise cancellation, Google Fast Pair, better sound quality, IPX4 water resistance, and up to 11 hours of battery life on a full charge. That’s a recipe for some really solid buds, and it’ll hopefully distract from one minor spec that isn’t impressive whatsoever.

The new buds just passed through the Wireless Power Consortium (as highlighted by 9to5Google), and in its filing, the WPC confirms that the Pixel Buds Pro will only offer 2.5W wireless charging. For context, Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds can wirelessly charge at up to 5W, while the AirPods Pro sit at 1.7W. While Google’s offerings won’t be as slow as Apple’s, it’s a bit of a shame to see the company pass on something faster.

Granted, wireless charging speed for earbuds isn’t necessarily a huge deal. After all, the buds have super tiny batteries in them and it doesn’t take much to juice them back up. Even the cases often don’t have huge power packs inside them, so the 2.5W speed on the Pixel Buds Pro might not mean very much in the end.

The Pixel Buds Pro will be released on July 28th.