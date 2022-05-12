OnePlus unveils affordable Nord Buds priced at $39.99

OnePlus has a new set of wireless earbuds, and they could be top contenders for the best budget earbuds you can get. The new Nord Buds will be priced at $39.99 when they launch next month, and they seem to offer a compelling package for the money.

Obviously, they don’t use the highest-quality materials for their construction, focusing on plastic for the body of the earbuds with an aluminum-like paint job. But that’s also what the more expensive OnePlus Buds Z2 offer, so you won’t really be missing out on anything. Luckily, the company still includes IP55 water resistance.

OnePlus says the Nord Buds offer 12.4mm titanium drivers in each earbud with Dolby Atmos audio support. The buds come with a total of four microphones and are powered by new AI-powered noise reduction algorithms, designed to eliminate external noise and wind when talking on the phone. Unfortunately, there’s no active noise cancellation support here, but you can’t really expect that at this price point.

Battery life is supposed to be pretty solid, according to OnePlus, with up to seven hours of usage on a full charge. The case will give you an extra 30 hours, and OnePlus includes its fast charging technology to give you five hours of listening in just 10 minutes. You’ll be stuck with charging over USB-C, however, since there’s no wireless charging capabilities.

Rounding things off, the Nord Buds also include fast pairing (on OnePlus phones) and Bluetooth 5.2.

It’s hard to find a solid pair of earbuds for less than $50, so I’m definitely looking forward to reviewing the Nord Buds to see whether they can punch above their weight class like many OnePlus products before them.