Watch Google’s big I/O 2022 developer conference here

Today’s the day that Google will be hosting its annual I/O developer conference. Like the previous couple of years, this year’s show will be exclusively online (hosted from Mountain View, California), but that doesn’t mean it won’t be chock-full of announcements.

Typically at I/O, Google unveils a laundry list of software updates that more or less pertain to developers specifically (hence the term “developer conference”). However, the company always has stuff the general public will appreciate, and we expect to see a lot of that today.

Android 13 is one of those announcements, which has been in testing since February. In its beta releases, the update hasn’t included any drastic UI changes or major system improvements. Instead, it’s offered minor upgrades like UI tweaks and more Material You color options. Under-the-hood updates like the new system-wide photo picker, improvements to Wi-Fi and location accuracy, and the infrastructure for more system updates through Google Play are also present. With that being said, we should have a solid idea of what there will be to get excited about once the keynote wraps up.

Other announcements Google might make include some that are hardware-related. We’re expecting to see the Pixel 6A, the company’s next entry in its budget A-series of phones. Also anticipated is the Pixel Watch, which has been heavily rumored over the past couple of weeks with numerous real-life images and specs surfacing.

Look, I’ll be honest, I think everyone is holding their breath for the Pixel Watch to make its debut. The device has been rumored for so long, and with multiple highly-credible leakers suggesting that today is indeed the day the cloth will be pulled back on the product, it seems like a safe bet that we’re getting a new Google wearable at this conference.

Of course, Google probably has a few surprises up its sleeve, so be sure to tune in via the player above. I/O 2022 kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.