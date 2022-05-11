This is apparently the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung is expected to release new foldable phones later this summer like it did last year, and one of them will likely be a fourth generation of the Galaxy Z Fold, the company’s most premium foldable yet. Today, that device leaked out in new renders courtesy of OnLeaks.

Published on SmartPrix, OnLeaks’ renders of the Z Fold 4 showcase a device that’s extremely reminiscent of the Z Fold 3 from last year. It still boasts a 6.2-inch outer screen and 7.6-inch foldable display, with the dimensions even coming very close to those of the Fold 3. OnLeaks says the device might be a bit thicker than its predecessor, but that won’t translate to a heavier weight as reported by Ice Universe on Twitter.

The inner selfie camera will once again sit beneath the folding display, but Samsung has reportedly made notable performance improvements. What’s more, the rear cameras seem like they’ve been ripped right off the Galaxy S22 Ultra and strapped to the back of the Z Fold 4, but it’s currently unknown whether they use the same hardware as the Ultra or if they simply look similar.

Also worth noting is the inclusion of a slot for the S Pen, something that was heavily rumored to be coming with this generation of Galaxy Fold. I suppose Samsung will continue to sell the S Pen separately for folding phones, at least for the mean time.

With no specs or other details to go off of, it’s hard to say how much of an improvement the Z Fold 4 will be over the Z Fold 3. That being said, Samsung has a tendency to announce new foldables in August, so we likely don’t have much longer to wait to know all the details.