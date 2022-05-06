Sony will unveil its WH-1000XM5 headphones on May 12th

Sony’s upcoming WH-1000XM5s have a release date: May 12th. The company is holding an event that day where the headphones are expected to be unveiled. The news comes amidst numerous leaks and rumors that have been surfacing regarding the new cans.

The latest leak comes from Reddit user u/Chez5160 who shared the photos below on the Sony subreddit. In them, we get a solid look at the packaging the new XM5s will use, along with a seemingly official look at their rounder design.

The packaging highlights various features associated with the headphones, and one of them doesn’t appear to be 40-hour battery life with active noise cancelation on. We’ve heard that spec in a few previous reports, but as per these leaked images, it looks like Sony will be sticking with the same 30 hours of stamina with ANC on as the XM4s.

In addition, leaker Jon Prosser says the WH-1000XM5s will cost $399 while the XM4s will stick around in Sony’s lineup at $349. The company is also expected to unveil new LinkBuds called “LinkBuds S” that will cost $199 and offer a closed-back design, unlike the original LinkBuds which offered an open design.

Yep.



Announcement on May 12

$399

XM4s will stay around for $349



Also, new LinkBuds 👇



LinkBuds S (closed wireless earbuds)

Announcement on May 18

$199 https://t.co/GPi3w87l3D — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 5, 2022

Since we’re less than a week away from their announcement, I assume there will be plenty of last-minute XM5 leaks. Stay tuned for those, and stay tuned on the 12th for my coverage of Sony’s announcement.