Dell launches XPS 13 Plus with Touch Bar-like function row, 12th-gen Intel processors for $1,299

Dell has officially launched its new XPS 13 Plus laptop. Originally announced at CES 2022, the laptop’s unique design and feature set was able to generate plenty of headlines. It even earned a Best of CES 2022 award from Matridox, and now, it’s finally up for sale.

The XPS 13 Plus starts at $1,299 which seems fair given its specifications. Dell includes a 13.4-inch 16:10 display that ships with a Full HD resolution by default and can go up to 3456×2160 for extra money. It can also be configured with an OLED panel, which I’m sure looks lovely as every OLED panel does.

Under the hood, Dell packs Intel’s latest 12th-generation P-series processors with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of storage. You also get Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. The battery is 55Whr, but Dell still hasn’t provided any estimates for how long it’ll last.

Obviously, the biggest draw to this laptop will be its design. Dell went with a sleek, futuristic form factor with an invisible trackpad and capacitive Function keys. The keys are reminiscent of Apple’s failed experiment with the Touch Bar, a miniature touch screen built into the deck of its previous MacBook Pros that would adapt to the app you were using and show different shortcuts. While Dell’s take isn’t by any means as advanced, it’s hard to not draw parallels to the Cupertino company’s take.

Meanwhile, the invisible trackpad reminds of Lenovo’s Yoga 9i from a couple of years ago. While not completely invisible (there was a glossy frame around it so you could find it), the trackpad on the 9i wasn’t carved out of the main glass and didn’t move. Similarly, Dell’s XPS 13 Plus uses a single piece of glass for the entire palm rest area of the laptop, and it uses a haptic motor to simulate physical clicks.

As for the rest of the laptop, there are a couple of Thunderbolt 4 ports around it as well as a 720p webcam with Windows Hello, a fingerprint reader, and a 60W USB-C power adapter in the box.

Dell is selling the XPS 13 Plus as of today from its website.