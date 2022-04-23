It’s (finally) safe to say the Pixel Watch is coming

We’ve been hearing about a Google Pixel-branded smartwatch for years, whether through actual rumors from well-known leakers or concepts created by eager fans. But in the past, it’s been extremely unclear whether we’d ever actually get a Pixel Watch, given the constant flip-flopping of expectations driven by reports saying “it’s on the way!” and others claiming “it’s dead” or “shelved.”

This time, however, things are different. Lately, we’ve been getting a solid stream of rumors and leaks suggesting that the Pixel Watch is finalized and almost ready to ship. These leaks, by the way, have been coming from accredited leakers, such as Evan Blass who shared this look at the Pixel Watch’s curved screen via 91Mobiles this past week.

Another piece of evidence that stacks up in the Pixel Watch’s favor is a trademark filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. As mentioned by 9to5Google, “PIXEL WATCH” now belongs to Google, which clearly indicates the company doesn’t want anyone else getting their hands on it first. It also suggests that this will be the official name of the search giant’s first watch.

A render of what the Google Pixel Watch will allegedly look like. (Source: Jon Prosser and RendersByIan)

This all corroborates previous leaks we’ve seen in the form of screenshots, watch faces, renders, and apps that’ll tie into the Pixel Watch experience. Android Authority has a terrific roundup of all the past rumors we’ve heard, and it’s worth a read if you want the full history.

At this point, we’ve seen far more evidence that the Pixel Watch is officially on the way than we have in the past. Things have certainly started to steamroll like they do leading up to a phone’s launch, for example. That means we could very well see the Pixel Watch soon, perhaps at I/O 2022 which takes place in mid-May.

Of course, we still don’t know everything about the Pixel Watch. The exact specs, in particular, remain a mystery, although previous rumors suggest it’ll use a Samsung-branded chip instead of something from Qualcomm. Colors and storage seem to be confirmed, but that could all change once Google announces it.

Still, the Pixel Watch is much less a mythical gadget than it used to be. It finally looks like it actually exists and could make its way to wrists soon. Sure, nothing’s confirmed yet, but it certainly looks like it could be soon.