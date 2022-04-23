Google Message’s latest update fixes a battery-draining bug

Google is rolling out an update to its Messages app for Android. Usually, I don’t write about these kinds of updates, but this one’s important as it fixes an issue many users have been reporting.

As initially highlighted by 9to5Google, Messages has been the cause of significant battery drain for a lot of people recently. It’s due to a bug that leaves the camera feed running in the background, even when it’s not presented on the screen. That’s led to not just a bunch of dead batteries, but also overheating in some cases. In order to fix the problem, users had to force-close the app after every use, which can be pretty inconvenient.

Luckily, it looks like the issue has been fixed. The Verge reports that Google has identified what was causing the problem, patched it, and is rolling out an update to all users in order to address it. If you were experiencing the issue, it’s a good idea to visit the Play Store and check for updates as soon as possible.