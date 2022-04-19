OnePlus adds the Nord N20 5G to its budget line of smartphones, coming to T-Mobile on April 28th

OnePlus has yet another smartphone it’s adding to its ever-expanding arsenal of budget phones: the Nord N20 5G. The device will land exclusively in North America priced at $282, making it a solid option for anyone on a particularly tight budget.

For the money, it looks like you’ll get a pretty solid experience, at least on paper. There’s a Snapdragon 695 processor under the hood along with 6GB of RAM, so performance should be pretty decent. It also ships with 128GB of storage which can be expanded to 512GB via microSD card. On the back, you’ll find a 64MP main camera, a monochrome lens, and a macro lens.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G (Photo: OnePlus)

Perhaps the most appealing aspect of the device is the display. OnePlus includes a 6.43-inch Full HD+ screen that uses an AMOLED panel, a huge step forward for quality compared to the N10 5G and cheaper N200 that use LCDs. It obviously won’t get as bright as something like the OnePlus 10 Pro, but it’ll at least give you inkier blacks and much better contrast.

The N20 5G also (obviously) has 5G thanks to the Snapdragon 695, and there’s an in-display fingerprint reader for security. OnePlus includes a 33W charger in the box for the 4,500mAh battery under the hood, able to provide “a day’s power in just a half an hour” according to the press release.

Unfortunately, you’ll be stuck with Android 11 out of the box instead of the newer Android 12. I asked OnePlus about a potential upgrade to Android 12 or 13 in the future, and I’ll update this article once I hear back.

The OnePlus N20 5G goes on sale April 28th exclusively through T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. An unlocked version will launch sometime this summer, according to the company.