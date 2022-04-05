Apple’s WWDC 2022 is happening June 6-10, virtually

Apple has officially announced the dates for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference for 2022: June 6th to the 10th. The company has confirmed that WWDC will be back for another round in just a couple of months, and much like the previous two years, the event will primarily be held virtually.

I say primarily because there will be a small portion that’ll finally be in-person. Apple says it will host a special get-together for developers and students to watch the kick-off keynote on June 6th at Apple Park, along with some State of the Union videos. As far as a live studio audience cheering on Apple’s announcements, however, that won’t be happening. Here’s to hoping that the iPhone 14 launch will see journalists make a return to the Steve Jobs Theater.

Since its inception, WWDC has served as a software-focused event, and that’s not expected to change with WWDC22. We’re anticipating major updates to be revealed for all of Apple’s devices like iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, and tvOS 16. The past few years, we’ve also seen new hardware at the event, and that could happen during this year’s keynote given the rumors surrounding an ARM-based Mac Pro.

Right now, it’s too early to tell what Apple has up its sleeves for its next developer conference. If there’s one thing you can likely count out, however, it’s the company’s VR/AR glasses. Given how this year’s event will remain digital, it’s extremely unlikely Apple would announce a new product category without people in attendance. If the tech giant is saving that device for a developer-centric keynote, we may have to wait until WWDC 2023.

When the rumor mill picks up regarding WWDC22, I’ll be sure to fill you in.