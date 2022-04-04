Google continues to fix the Pixel 6 with the April security update

Google is continuing its efforts in resolving the bugs plaguing its latest flagships, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The April 2022 security patch is rolling out now, and it includes a number of fixes for previous Pixel phones, as well as a few improvements that are exclusive to the latest smartphones Made by Google.

These improvements include updates for wireless charging performance and the camera viewfinder. Google notes that “certain accessories” will benefit from those wireless charging fixes, while the camera viewfinder will no longer be zoomed in when using the selfie shooter in third-party apps. Your screen will also no longer go green if you try to use the camera in certain apps.

Meanwhile, picture-in-picture mode is getting patched for a system UI crash that can occur under certain conditions, live wallpapers are being patched, Quick Settings and the notification pane are getting updated, and animations when searching for an app in the app drawer are improved. There are also some smaller interface-based upgrades that should make the general experience of using a Pixel a bit better.

Of course, you also get the April security patch which boasts five important security fixes and nine functional patches.

The update is rolling out now to all Pixel owners, including those who own a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro.