OnePlus 10 Pro is launching April 14th in the United States

OnePlus has rolled out the OnePlus 10 Pro in the oddest way possible, initially releasing it in China and promising future launches for other markets. Today, we finally found out when the United States will get the phone: April 14th.

During an online event, OnePlus officially confirmed that April 14th is the official launch date for the OnePlus 10 Pro in the US. The device will retail for $899 which will get you 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For the time being, US customers won’t be able to purchase the 12GB RAM/256GB storage option that other markets like Europe are getting. OnePlus told news outlets like 9to5Google that the higher-end variant will launch at a later date.

There’s not a ton that OnePlus is changing to bring the OnePlus 10 Pro to the States. The display is still 6.7-inches at 1440p with an AMOLED panel and 120Hz refresh rate; the chip is still a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; the cameras are the same second-gen Hasselblad sensors with a primary 48MP lens, an ultra-wide 50MP lens, and an 8MP 3.3x telephoto lens; it still runs Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top; and there’s still a 5,000mAh battery. Charging performance has gone down from the 80W SuperVOOC tech available overseas, but the 65W charging the company includes should be more than sufficient for users.

What confuses me is the 5G situation. OnePlus says the 10 Pro will support 5G on T-Mobile, but won’t on Verizon until a later date. Meanwhile, AT&T customers will be stuck with 4G since OnePlus his having some issue getting support for the carrier’s 5G networks. There’s also no mmWave support on any OnePlus 10 Pro model.

I’d also like to mention that there’s no cheaper OnePlus 10, at least one that we know about. Typically, if a company releases a “Pro” phone, there’s a standard model to back it up. That doesn’t seem to be the case in regards to OnePlus for 2022, which is interesting to say the least.

I’m expecting my review unit of the OnePlus 10 Pro to come tomorrow, so stay tuned to my Twitter for my early impressions. My full review will be going live on CNN Underscored, and I’ll be sharing some expanded thoughts here on Matridox.