Apple TV Plus will officially begin airing ‘Friday Night Baseball’ on April 8th

During its March event, Apple announced a new prime-time baseball event called “Friday Night Baseball” featuring high-profile matchups during the MLB’s regular season available to everyone for free through Apple TV Plus. Today, the company officially confirmed that the first game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals will be held on April 8th at 7 p.m.

For the first half of its schedule, Apple has committed to a double-header approach with two games each night at various times. The second game held on April 8th will be between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels. You can read the full schedule below.

“Just like all baseball fans, we can’t wait for the season to open,” said Peter Stern, Apple’s vice president of Services in a press release following Friday Night Baseball’s announcement. “Baseball has a special place in the heart of so many Apple customers — not just in the United States, but in many countries around the world. We’re proud to make Apple TV+ the home for great baseball moments throughout the season.”

Apple says additional game coverage and highlights will air on its platform as well, although exact scheduling has yet to be sorted out. The company says you’ll be able to watch games in eight territories including the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and South Korea. All you’ll need is an internet connection for access.

Notably, Apple says in its announcement that “for a limited time” you won’t need a subscription, so expect to start paying for Friday Night Baseball eventually.

The full schedule can be found below.