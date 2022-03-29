Apple TV Plus will officially begin airing ‘Friday Night Baseball’ on April 8th

During its March event, Apple announced a new prime-time baseball event called “Friday Night Baseball” featuring high-profile matchups during the MLB’s regular season available to everyone for free through Apple TV Plus. Today, the company officially confirmed that the first game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals will be held on April 8th at 7 p.m.
For the first half of its schedule, Apple has committed to a double-header approach with two games each night at various times. The second game held on April 8th will be between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels. You can read the full schedule below.
“Just like all baseball fans, we can’t wait for the season to open,” said Peter Stern, Apple’s vice president of Services in a press release following Friday Night Baseball’s announcement. “Baseball has a special place in the heart of so many Apple customers — not just in the United States, but in many countries around the world. We’re proud to make Apple TV+ the home for great baseball moments throughout the season.”
Apple says additional game coverage and highlights will air on its platform as well, although exact scheduling has yet to be sorted out. The company says you’ll be able to watch games in eight territories including the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and South Korea. All you’ll need is an internet connection for access.
Notably, Apple says in its announcement that “for a limited time” you won’t need a subscription, so expect to start paying for Friday Night Baseball eventually.
The full schedule can be found below.
Friday, April 8
New York Mets at Washington Nationals
7 p.m. ET
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, April 15
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox
7 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
10 p.m. ET
Friday, April 22
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
6:30 p.m. ET
Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics
9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, April 29
New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
8 p.m. ET
Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants
10 p.m. ET
Friday, May 6
Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox
7 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners
9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, May 13
San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
7 p.m. ET
Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks
9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, May 20
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates
6:30 p.m. ET
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
8 p.m. ET
Friday, May 27
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox
7 p.m. ET
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels
9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, June 3
Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees
7 p.m. ET
Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies
8:30 p.m. ET
Friday, June 10
Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins
8 p.m. ET
New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels
9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, June 17
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros
8 p.m. ET
Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers
10 p.m. ET
Friday, June 24
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
8 p.m. ET
Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks
9:30 p.m. ET