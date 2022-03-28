Apple’s new iPhone SE is reportedly in less demand than expected

Apple’s new iPhone SE seems to be a tough sell. The company is making a 20 percent cut in its production of the new smartphone next quarter, according to a new report from Nikkei Asia. In a corroborating tweet, famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the cut could be as severe as 15-20 million units opposed to the original 25-30 million.

Shanghai lockdown doesn't affect the iPhone SE production. However, the new iPhone SE demand is lower than expected (the delivery status "in stock" as one of the proofs), and I cut my shipment estimation in 2022 to 15-20M (vs. 25-30M previously). — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 28, 2022

The production adjustment comes as the smartphone market continues to face tribulation. The uncertainty of the current conflict in Ukraine and hovering inflation in the US and other markets have hindered interest in buying new electronics, which is quoted as being a driving factor behind Apple’s decision.

However, if we’re being honest, the SE isn’t exactly the most exciting new phone you can go out and buy. For starters, it looks exactly like the 2020 iPhone SE, which looked exactly like the iPhone 8 from 2017. It’s more expensive than the previous model at $429 (a $30 premium), it doesn’t have Face ID or the advanced camera system of a higher-end iPhone, and its battery life has proven to be nothing to write home about. It also doesn’t have a stand-out feature worth rushing out to upgrade over, an impulse incredibly rare amount budget-conscious smartphone buyers.

It’s worth noting that a slash in production means nothing for the iPhone SE’s performance over its lifespan. Current estimates still predict the device to sell 30 million units in 2022 alone, around five million more than the previous SE did in its first year. However, if further cuts are made, it might finally be time for Apple to wake up and realize rehashing the same phone and jamming 5G in it might not be enough to push an upgrade cycle nowadays.