There’s a new 15-inch MacBook Air reportedly on the way

Apple seems to be working on a new 15-inch MacBook Air. A new report from the Display Supply Chain Consultants (initially shared by by 9to5Mac, AppleInsider, and MacRumors) claims that Apple is planning to release a larger MacBook Air sometime next year, with production reportedly kicking off in the fourth quarter. The current MacBook Air will also get a new screen size larger than the current 13.3-inch display, but it’ll still remain under 14-inches.

With the classic MacBook Air, Apple offered two screen sizes buyers could pick from: an 11-inch and a 13.3-inch. Since the laptop’s old design was retired in 2018, Apple’s stuck with a single 13.3-inch size that’s seemed to have offered a solid middle-ground for most people. However, a 15-inch Air would undoubtedly be popular since many users crave bigger screens without higher price tags. It would be a solid alternative to the large 16-inch MacBook Pro while still balancing good performance and a decent price tag, and as modern smartphones have learned, that’s often a winning formula.

In regards to the larger version of the 13.3-inch model, I’m not entirely sure what size the screen may wind up being. Considering DSCC is saying it’ll remain under 14-inches, I can’t imagine it’ll be a reason to upgrade from an existing Air. That honor will likely go to the redesign we’re expecting to see this year.

Notably, it doesn’t look like Apple will include miniLED technology on either new MacBook Air, instead reserving it for the high-end MacBook Pros. Both laptops will also reportedly use the same 30W power adapter as the current Air, per a tweet from Ming-Chi Kuo.