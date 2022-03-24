OnePlus is finally bringing the OnePlus 10 Pro to the US and Europe on March 31st

OnePlus originally took the wraps off its latest flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro, back in January. For whatever reason, it decided to exclusively launch it in China, and it has yet to reach any other market that OnePlus has a presence in. Luckily, that’ll be changing March 31st during an event where the company will give us details on the OnePlus 10 Pro’s arrival in the United States and Europe.

According to the company, the new version of the OnePlus 10 Pro will be showcased during the keynote, although it’s unclear whether there will be any notable spec or design differences compared to the model launched in China. Beyond tweaked wireless radios for things like 5G, I don’t expect there to be any major changes to the device.

That means you can expect the OnePlus 10 Pro that’s been well documented at this point, with its tweaked design and larger rear camera bump. The 6.7-inch display will still be OLED, offer a Quad HD resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate; the processor will still be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; there will (likely) still be 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage; the battery will still be 5,000mAh with 80W fast wired charging; and the rear cameras will still consist of a 48MP main shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto, each with Hasselblad tuning and other features.

Reviewers are starting to get their hands on the OnePlus 10 Pro in the US and Europe, so expect plenty of coverage on the device soon. I must note that I’m not one of those reviewers (at least yet), so I’ll be following along on March 31st hands-off.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. ET on the 31st.