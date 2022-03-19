The best iPhone SE (2022) cases you can buy

Apple’s third-generation iPhone SE is officially on sale, and while the exterior is anything but interesting due to its use of a four-year-old design, there’s a lot of buzz around the device thanks to its inclusion of the flagship A15 Bionic processor. That means you can get the same performance as the high-end iPhone 13 series at a fraction of the price – or, in the case of the iPhone SE, $429.

Many of you may be looking to get your hands on a fresh iPhone SE, whether to upgrade your existing phone or pick one up for a loved one. With any new glass phone, of course, you’ll also likely be shopping for a case. Since the latest SE has the same design as the previous model, cases previously available for this version of the iPhone will fit the newer model without issue.

That also means the market is already flooded with different options, and it can be tricky to comb through them all. Lucky for you, I’ve rounded up some of the best you can get depending on what you might be looking for.

1 Spigen Rugged Armor Case $13.99 Very affordable

Decent protection against drops

Available colors: Black Buy (Amazon) 2 Apple iPhone SE Silicone Case $35.00 Plenty of added grip

Not a lot of protection, but at least you’ll look stylish

Available colors: Midnight, Abyss Blue, Chalk Pink, PRODUCT(RED) Buy (Apple) 3 Speck CandyShell Grip iPhone SE (2022) Case $13.37 Good protection against drops

Plenty of grip thanks to the rubberized design

Available colors: Charcoal Grey/Dark Poppy Red, Beaming Orchid/Mykonos Blue, Caribbean Blue/Bubblegum Pink, Nickel Grey/Antifreeze Yellow, Pebble Grey/Slate Grey, White/Black, Wisteria Purple/Mykonos Blue Buy (Amazon) 4 OtterBox Defender Series Case $39.95 Tons of protection

Built-in screen protector

By no means a thin-and-light case, so get ready for some heft

Available colors: Big Sur, Marathoner, Stormy Peaks Buy (Amazon) 5 Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case $14.99 Decent protection while letting your iPhone’s true color shine through

Optional accented borders to add a personalized touch

Available colors: Crystal Clear, Frost Clear, Black, Mint, Red, Rose Crystal Buy (Amazon) 6 Caseology Parallax Case $15.99 3D parallax design adds an eye-catching design to your device

Not a ton of protection, but not a ton of bulk or weight either

Available colors: Aqua Green, Burgundy, Coral Pink, Matte Black, Navy Blue, Red Buy (Amazon) 7 Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case $35.99 Genuine European leather finish

Landscape kickstand

Plenty of storage for cards and cash

Available colors: Black, Blue, Brown, Dark Green, Grey, Plum, Teal Buy (Amazon) 8 Goospery Wallet Case $15.99 Simplistic design

Two-card wallet with magnetic window

Available colors: Black, “Cute Apple” Green, Lilac Purple, Midnight Blue, Pink, Red, White Buy (Amazon)