The best iPhone SE (2022) cases you can buy

Apple’s third-generation iPhone SE is officially on sale, and while the exterior is anything but interesting due to its use of a four-year-old design, there’s a lot of buzz around the device thanks to its inclusion of the flagship A15 Bionic processor. That means you can get the same performance as the high-end iPhone 13 series at a fraction of the price – or, in the case of the iPhone SE, $429.
Many of you may be looking to get your hands on a fresh iPhone SE, whether to upgrade your existing phone or pick one up for a loved one. With any new glass phone, of course, you’ll also likely be shopping for a case. Since the latest SE has the same design as the previous model, cases previously available for this version of the iPhone will fit the newer model without issue.
That also means the market is already flooded with different options, and it can be tricky to comb through them all. Lucky for you, I’ve rounded up some of the best you can get depending on what you might be looking for.
Disclosure: Matridox has affiliate partnerships with some retailers and may earn commissions through affiliate links. This does not influence editorial content in any way.
Spigen Rugged Armor Case
Apple iPhone SE Silicone Case
Speck CandyShell Grip iPhone SE (2022) Case
OtterBox Defender Series Case
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case
Caseology Parallax Case
Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case
Goospery Wallet Case
Spigen Rugged Armor Case
Spigen is one of my favorite case manufacturers, and its Rugged Armor case is a highlight of their lineup for the iPhone SE (2022). The case offers a thin profile while maintaining plenty of protection on the corners for accidental drops. A raised lip helps to protect the SE’s screen when placed face-down on a table, and buttons remain plenty clicky. If you’re okay with a plain-Jane black case, it’s hard to go wrong here.
Apple iPhone SE Silicone Case
Apple’s first-party silicon cases for the iPhone have remained popular over the years, and it seems that won’t be any different for the third-generation iPhone SE. Sporting silicon-covered buttons and the same exclusion of protection near the charging port, the $35 Apple Silicone Case will offer limited protection against drops but a ton of extra grip. It’s the case to get if you find your phone constantly slipping from your hand.
Speck CandyShell Grip iPhone SE (2022) Case
Speaking of adding grip to your iPhone SE, Speck’s CandyShell Grip line has been doing that for years. With its rubberized design, the case offers good protection with a reinforced interior to protect against accidental drops. The rest of the case is a hard plastic that’s durable and offered in a variety of finishes, while a raised lip helps to protect the screen. It’s by no means the thinnest case on the market, but it’s by no means unmanageably bulky. Plus, it’s really affordable (depending on the color you get).
OtterBox Defender Series Case
If you want to maximize the protection of your third-generation iPhone SE, there’s one brand you can guarantee will deliver that: OtterBox. The company’s Defender Series case offers a robust three-layer design that can withstand just about any drop test you put it through. It also comes with a built-in screen protector and a cover for the Lightning port. Granted, this is by no means a thin and light case, so if you want this level of protection, you’ll have to be willing to put up with its somewhat awkward size and weight.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case
If you’re shopping for a clear case, Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid is a solid option. Not only is it available in a totally clear finish, but there are also options with colorful borders that add a personalized accent to your device. What’s more, each comes with the company’s anti-yellowing technology to prevent aging.
Caseology Parallax Case
For those who want to add a touch of style to their iPhone SE, Caseology’s Parallax case is a great way to do so. The case has a 3D parallax design on the back with contrasting accent colors that, to say the very least, are quite bold. A variety of color options are available, and the case keeps everything perfectly accessible from the buttons to the Lightning port. While no, you won’t be getting the greatest protection with this case, it at least won’t add a ton of weight or bulkiness to your phone.
Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case
Anyone shopping for a leather folio case should check out what Snakehive’s offering. Its Vintage Wallet Case offers a genuine European leather finish with a scratch-resistant coating, a magnetic clasp, and an earpiece cutout for accepting phone calls while the cover is closed. When it’s open, you’ll find three card slots as well as a money clip. The case also includes a landscape kickstand for watching content hands-free. It’s a tad expensive at $35.99, but it’ll be worth it for those into this style of phone case.
Goospery Wallet Case
If you want a wallet case but not one as complex as a leather folio, Goospery’s Wallet Case might be up your alley. It features a very simplistic design that offers dual-layer protection against drops, and the built-in wallet in the back is secured by a magnetic window. You can store up to two cards in the case, and it seems large enough to even fit a few bills as well. Offered in a variety of colors, the case is affordable and could be a no-brainer for anyone who wants to cut down on the size of their wallet and combine it with their phone.
Why trust this guide?
Each time I write one of these product roundups, I spend hours analyzing dozens of products from various retailers and utilize my 6+ years of technology journalism expertise. I’ll never recommend a product I wouldn’t consider buying myself, so you can feel safe picking purchasing them yourself.