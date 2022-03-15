Lenovo’s refreshed ThinkPad X and L series laptops have the latest Intel and AMD chips, tweaked designs

Lenovo has unveiled refreshed versions of its ThinkPad laptops to round out its portfolio after previous announcements at CES and MWC. There’s a new version of both the ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga, alongside new L13, L14, and L15 laptops. Each ship with the latest 12th-generation Intel processors, while some models can be configured with AMD’s Ryzen Pro 6000 series chips.

The new X13 and X13 Yoga Gen 3 look like their Gen 2 predecessors, but now with user-facing speakers enhanced by Dolby Audio. They also ship with a Dolby Vision low power display option, and each is Intel Evo certified for speedy performance and instant wake times. Beyond this, the laptops will seem very familiar with their 13.3-inch Quad HD displays, Full HD webcams, fingerprint readers for security, USB-C ports, and MIL-STD 810H certification for durability.

Meanwhile, the ThinkPad L series gets redesigned with slimmer profiles and narrow bezels around their displays. The L13 and L13 Yoga Gen 3 also get 16:10 aspect ratios and up to 500 nits of brightness, while the L14 and L15 can be configured with different battery sizes (42Wh, 57Wh, or 63Wh) if you want to specifically maximize either portability or endurance. The X13 Gen 3 also gets that option.

Across every model, you’ll find Dolby Voice support for better speaker and microphone performance, optional Full HD IR cameras for Windows Hello compatibility, camera shutters for privacy, 15 percent larger trackpads, Wi-Fi 6E, and 4G LTE connectivity. The X13 Gen 3 is the only new laptop Lenovo is announcing with support for sub-6GHz 5G.

Under the hood, you can configure the X13 Yoga or X13 with up to 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The AMD version of the X13 Gen 3 comes with Radeon 600M graphics and the latest Pro 6000 series processors. The L13 and L13 Yoga Gen 3, meanwhile, get AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series chips, up to 1TB of storage, and up to 32GB of RAM. The L14 and L15 offer up to 64GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and either 12th-gen Intel processors or Ryzen Pro 5000 series chips.

Lenovo is also emphasizing its impact on the environment with the new ThinkPads. The company touts its use of post-consumer content (PCC) recycled plastic materials in the shaker enclosure, battery brackets, and AC adapters. Each ThinkPad also includes 90 percent recycled and/or sustainable packaging.

Here’s when each of these new ThinkPads will go on sale and the price they’ll start at, according to Lenovo.