New redesigned MacBook Air rumors spark confusion over Apple’s chip choice

Apple’s MacBook Air is rumored to get a major redesign this year, and with it a new set of specs for better performance and efficiency. However, new rumors regarding a key component of the laptop have surfaced, and they directly contradict one another creating a great deal of confusion.

Predictions for new MacBook Air in 2022:

1. Mass production in late 2Q22 or 3Q22

2. Processor: M1 chip

3. No mini-LED display

4. All-new form factor design

5. More color options — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 9, 2022

Famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted his predictions for the 2022 MacBook Air, and he mentioned the all-new form factor and color options that renders previously predicted. However, he also notes that the device will rely on Apple’s M1 chip which originally debuted in 2020. In a conversation with 9to5Mac, Kuo specified that he expects an upgraded M1 chip will be included in the laptop instead of the rumored M2 processor that’s been expected for some time.

In a report published today, 9to5Mac quoted its own sources and said that Apple will ship a new MacBook Air featuring a new M2 chip. It’ll be based on the company’s A15 Bionic chip with an eight-core CPU and a more powerful 10-core GPU. There will also be a new 13-inch MacBook Pro (as previously rumored) with the same chip inside.

Kuo suggesting an upgraded M1 chip will be used is certainly one of the stranger rumors to emerge in recent months. Given how Apple noted during its event this week that the M1 Ultra in the new Mac Studio will be the last addition to the M1 family, it’s hard to believe that the company will switch gears and do another version of the M1 for a new MacBook Air.

Of course, Kuo could simply have his predictions wrong. While he’s regarded as one of the most reliable Apple leakers around, he’s been known to slip up from time to time. This could very well be one of those times, especially considering the amount of evidence that suggests he’s incorrect.

What Kuo and 9to5Mac have in common are their predictions for when the new laptop will ship: later this year. Kuo specifically says Q2 or Q3 is when the device will enter mass production, so an announcement around October would make sense.