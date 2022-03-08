Apple ‘Peek Performance’ March 8th event recap: New iPhone SE, M1 iPad Air, Mac Studio, and more

It’s March 8th, 2022, and Apple just hosted its first event of the year. It was all-virtual, unfortunately, but at least we had the company’s slick production skills to admire.

There were plenty of announcements at the show, including refreshed versions of the iPhone SE and iPad Air. A green iPhone 13 also debuted, and there was a new Mac Studio (a.k.a. a Mac mini on steroids) and Studio Display.

I’m working on articles for all of the biggest announcements from the show, and they’ll be live soon. Until then, read on for a recap/roundup of everything Apple just announced.

Apple TV Plus + MLB Apple kicked off the event by talking about Apple TV Plus and previewing some of the movies coming to the platform. The headlining announcement was Friday Night Baseball, two MLB games that will exclusively stream on Apple TV Plus. They’ll presumably take place as soon as the season starts.

iPhone 13, now in green Next up, Apple introduced a new green finish for the iPhone 13 series. The new finishes will be up for preorder Friday, with sales opening up March 18th. Pricing, specs, and everything else you already knew about the phones remains the same.

iPhone SE 3 As expected, Apple announced a new iPhone SE powered by the company’s latest A15 Bionic processor. The phone ships with the same design as the previous model, and that means if you buy it, you’ll be stuck with a 4.7-inch screen and gigantic bezels. The new iPhone SE comes with 5G connectivity and three colors: Midnight, Starlight, and PRODUCT(RED). The device is also supposed to ship with better battery life, although Apple didn’t say how much longer it would last on a full charge compared to the older model. The cameras are also improved, with a 12MP sensor on the back that’ll be more in line with the iPhone 13 series. Photographic Styles are included as well, and video quality is supposed to be improved. The new iPhone SE will start at $429, $30 more than the older model. It’ll go on sale March 18th.

iPad Air After many leaks and rumors, Apple introduced a new iPad Air with a similar design and the same M1 processor currently found in the iPad Pro. It’ll offer a 60 percent performance improvement over the A14 Bionic found in the last-ten iPad Air. In addition, graphics are twice as fast. The new iPad Air still comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits of brightness. The selfie camera got a substantial upgrade to 12MP, and its wider angle means Center Stage will be supported. You’ll also get 5G connectivity. The device will launch for $599 with either 64GB or 256GB of storage. It’ll go up for preorder on Friday and launch March 18th.